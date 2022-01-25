News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Convincing Soham Comrades extend winning run with thrashing

Logo Icon

Andreas Elia

Published: 3:07 PM January 25, 2022
Andreas Elia of Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club

Captain Andreas Elia (pictured) starred for Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club in their 8-2 thrashing of Cambridge NCI. - Credit: Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club

Soham Comrades’ march to the league title was strengthened after a convincing win in their first game of 2022. 

The trio of Andreas Elia, Dave Renton and Clive Woollard secured an 8-2 thrashing against Cambridge NCI in the Ely & District Table Tennis League. 

Elia won all three of his singles matches while Renton and Woollard earned two wins each. 

Team captain Elia, who was named player of the match, also triumphed in the doubles contest, winning 3-0 alongside Woollard against the pair of Kelvin Mitchell and Colin Taylor. 

“This was another great match with some excellent individual performances,” said Elia. 

“It is great that we have been able to continue with the good form that we showed prior to the Christmas break.  

“Hopefully, fitness issues permitting, we should continue to do well for the remainder of the season.”   

Most Read

  1. 1 Man caught red-handed after series of drug raids
  2. 2 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
  3. 3 'She had her whole life ahead of her': Charity skydive in memory of fatal crash victim
  1. 4 Post office and village shop moves into old Baptist chapel
  2. 5 Eco-home will be icing on the cake for 'Good Life' couple
  3. 6 Murder suspects continue to be quizzed as detectives seek CCTV
  4. 7 'Shocking' abuse left partner 'vulnerable and afraid'
  5. 8 Baby murder trial jury told dad was angry at social services involvement
  6. 9 Plea to give beloved Reba 'best fighting chance'
  7. 10 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town

Soham, who are on a seven-game winning run, look to increase their 12-point lead at the top of Division One against Impington 1s on January 31. 

Soham News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A petition to save The Lazy Otter pub in Stretham has reached over 200 signatures so far.

Petition launched to save village pub

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Rickwood site off A142 Chatteris and Mepal

Cambs Live News

Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer, Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub company comes out fighting to keep controversial cuppa sign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Louis and Rachael Thorold A10 Waterbeach crash

Cambs Live News

Woman summonsed in connection with crash that killed Louis Thorold

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon