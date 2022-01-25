Captain Andreas Elia (pictured) starred for Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club in their 8-2 thrashing of Cambridge NCI. - Credit: Soham Comrades Table Tennis Club

Soham Comrades’ march to the league title was strengthened after a convincing win in their first game of 2022.

The trio of Andreas Elia, Dave Renton and Clive Woollard secured an 8-2 thrashing against Cambridge NCI in the Ely & District Table Tennis League.

Elia won all three of his singles matches while Renton and Woollard earned two wins each.

Team captain Elia, who was named player of the match, also triumphed in the doubles contest, winning 3-0 alongside Woollard against the pair of Kelvin Mitchell and Colin Taylor.

“This was another great match with some excellent individual performances,” said Elia.

“It is great that we have been able to continue with the good form that we showed prior to the Christmas break.

“Hopefully, fitness issues permitting, we should continue to do well for the remainder of the season.”

Soham, who are on a seven-game winning run, look to increase their 12-point lead at the top of Division One against Impington 1s on January 31.