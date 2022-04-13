Soham Comrades serve up Handicap Plate Cup to complete double

Soham Comrades trio Andreas Elia, Dave Renton and Kieran Mohan secured the Handicap Plate Cup in the Ely & District Table Tennis League.

In a closely contested match, they beat NCI, of Cambridge, 5-1 as Mohan continued the excellent form showed in the semi-final to beat Martin Cadman and Howard Morley in straight games.

Elia also won the two matches he played, with the team reaching the required five matches needed to win the Cup.

Soham Comrades had won the First Division title by an emphatic 18-point margin and captain Elia said: "Winning the Handicap Plate Cup was an added bonus for the team this year, after the great success we had in the League.

"All our team, which also includes Clive Woollard, Liam Mohan, Martin Freeland and Tony Everitt, have performed exceptionally well this year. Many matches have been very closely contested but the team have managed to maintain a consistent set of results, throughout the season.

"Each week, one of the team players seemed to play exceptionally well, when other members of the team may have found the opponents more challenging, ultimately ensuring we achieved the match win. Overall, a truly exceptional team performance throughout the season.

"Our thanks go to the Ely & District Table Tennis League Committee, chaired by Adam Curry, for their hard work and for resurrecting the league this year, after it was mothballed for a few years due to Covid. All our team players really look forward to playing again next season."