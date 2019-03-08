Ely racer Mark Murfitt and his partner set a consistent pace and it turns out to be part of a winning formula at Silverstone

Ely racer Mark Murfitt in winning ways at the start of the season. Picture: MAY/JEP Archant

Ely racer Mark Murfitt enjoyed a winning start to the season with a double victory in the Britcar Endurance Series at Silverstone last Saturday.

Mark and co-driver Michael Broadhurst took their Fox Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4, which is supported by Murfitts Industries, to the top step of the podium after twice chasing down success late on.

Having qualified on pole position in Class 4, which caters for GT4 cars like the Mercedes, Mark and Michael set a consistent pace in each of the hour-long races and benefitted from slick pitwork from the Fox team during the mandatory mid-race driver changes.

“We had a win in the GT Cup at the last event I competed in last year, and now we’ve kicked off the new season in even better form,” said Mark, who is in only his third season of competition.

“The work we’ve done in winter testing has been extremely productive and leaves me feeling much more comfortable inside the Mercedes-AMG. I’m sure that, together with Fox, Mikey and I can improve on our performances from last year.”

Mark and the Fox Motorsport team, who are based in Maldon, Essex, used the event as a warm-up for their main-season programme in the British GT

Championship, which gets underway at Oulton Park, Cheshire, on Easter weekend.

They finished sixth in the GT4 Pro-Am points table last year with a best result of third at Snetterton in May.

