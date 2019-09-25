More than 400 runners have signed up for Ely Festive 5k already - snapping up half of the available places

Half of the available spaces for the Ely Festive 5k run have already been snapped up. Picture: Supplied Supplied

If you want to run in this year's Ely Festive 5k you need to act fast as half of the available places have already been snapped up.

More than 400 people have signed up for the popular fun run which takes place in the East Cambridgeshire city every year.

Despite launching registrations at the start of this month, Arthur Rank Hospice Charity have today revealed that half the spots are gone.

The picturesque route, which begins at Ely Cathedral on November 24 at 9am, includes partial road closures and winds around the city's historical streets and riverside.

The early bird price of £12.50 for adults and £8.50 for children (under 16 years) is available until midnight on Monday, October 7.

After this date the registration fee increases to £15 for adults and £10 for children.

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity is warning that over the previous four years, the fun run has sold-out, weeks ahead of the event.

Last year's entertaining fancy dress efforts included reindeers, groups of elves, waddles of penguins, a selection of Quality Streets, Christmas trees, fig puddings and a bauble-beard!

There could be an extra bonus for families registering before the October 7 and local company Busy Bee Recruitment will refund 50 kid's places.

Kayleigh Bysouth, company founder, said: "Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd are pleased to support Arthur Rank Hospice for the second year.

"We will be providing 50 free child places, showing our commitment not only to our local community but promoting health and wellbeing.

"As a company we believe it is important to promote healthy living from a young age, to ensure that we have a healthy workforce in our area for generations to come."

The race is chip-timed, so runners and teams can record their official finish times.

However, rather than awards for fastest runners, there will instead be spot prizes and a winning trophy for the best fancy dress, giving everyone an equal chance to win a prize.

All winners receive a Santa's hat and finishers' medal. Santa himself may even make an appearance and there will be glasses of mulled wine and mince pies available.

Tasha Hills of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity said: "We are so grateful to Ely Cathedral for once again allowing us to start and finish our seasonal fun run in their grounds.

"It's a lovely setting for a special morning, which has become a real highlight for the hospice, getting participants and spectators in the mood for the festive season!

"If you would like to be part of the fun, I would encourage you to register soon. We're astounded with how quickly the places fill up; it seems to be getting quicker each year!"

Over £85,000 has been raised by Ely Festive 5K since it first started in 2010, through registration fees and the energetic sponsorship efforts of those taking part.

Funds raised by the event will contribute to the £8.25 million Arthur Rank Hospice needs to secure annually, to deliver its essential services free of charge to patients and their loved ones.

Those wanting to take part can sign up online via: www.arhc.org.uk/ely-5k-registration.asp or by calling 01223 675888 for a postal registration form.

Completed forms can be sent to the Arthur Rank Hospice at Shelford Bottom (Cambridge).

Registration will close upon reaching capacity, or at 1pm on Friday, November 22.

In the unlikely event that places remain available on the day, they will be priced at £17.50 for adults and £12.50 for children.