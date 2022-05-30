News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Senior and junior riders of Ely's cycling club win top spots in championships

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:06 PM May 30, 2022
Tom Lewis waiting for the start of the U16 race in the ECCA Championships.

Tom Lewis waiting for the start of the U16 race in the ECCA Championships.

Ely and District Cycling took part in time trials for seniors and road races for juniors.

Rob Golding and Darran Bennett competed against each other on May 21 in the ECCA 50 Mile Championship Race on the F2/50 course.

Darran Bennett in the ECCA 50 mile championship.

Darran Bennett in the ECCA 50 mile championship.

Windy conditions took setting records off the table though both set fast times, Golding finishing in 1:44:27 and Bennett in 1:45:23.

Other senior riders rode the F14/25 course near Guilden Morden in an event by the Hitchin Nomads.

Rob Golding in the ECCA 50 mile championship.

Rob Golding in the ECCA 50 mile championship.

Several riders achieved personal bests, John Manlow was the fastest finishing in 58:58, Colin Currie in 1:00:17 and Derek Ricketts in 1:00:50.

Junior riders Harvey Woodroffe and Tom Lewis took part in the ECCA Championship road races at the Redbridge Cycling Centre.

Harvey Woodroffe sprinting for the line in the U12 race.

Harvey Woodroffe sprinting for the line in the U12 race.

Woodroffe was first to race in the U12 race, earning a podium position with 3rd place.

Lewis was racing in the U16 category shortly afterwards and finished in 7th place at the chequered flag.

