Senior and junior riders of Ely's cycling club win top spots in championships
- Credit: Davey Jones
Ely and District Cycling took part in time trials for seniors and road races for juniors.
Rob Golding and Darran Bennett competed against each other on May 21 in the ECCA 50 Mile Championship Race on the F2/50 course.
Windy conditions took setting records off the table though both set fast times, Golding finishing in 1:44:27 and Bennett in 1:45:23.
Other senior riders rode the F14/25 course near Guilden Morden in an event by the Hitchin Nomads.
Several riders achieved personal bests, John Manlow was the fastest finishing in 58:58, Colin Currie in 1:00:17 and Derek Ricketts in 1:00:50.
Junior riders Harvey Woodroffe and Tom Lewis took part in the ECCA Championship road races at the Redbridge Cycling Centre.
Woodroffe was first to race in the U12 race, earning a podium position with 3rd place.
Most Read
- 1 One time Barclays bank goes under the hammer
- 2 Man from March dies in fatal crash on Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea
- 3 Replacement home not good enough says council
- 4 Carriageway of A11 remains closed after serious two-vehicle crash
- 5 500 free portions of fish and chips handed out in city park
- 6 Back garden log cabin needs permission says council
- 7 ‘Inspirational’ teacher, Esmeralda, honoured in national teaching awards
- 8 Charity looking for community volunteers to support local families
- 9 Up to 130 students a year for £3.2m Chatteris training centre
- 10 Visit Ely announces series of fun-packed events ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Lewis was racing in the U16 category shortly afterwards and finished in 7th place at the chequered flag.