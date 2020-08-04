Savins shines following lockdown at Pymoor and District Angling Club

Pymoor and District Angling Club have been taking to the River Ouse following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Don Savins produced comfortable victories as he impressed for Pymoor & District Angling Club.

Savins managed to put 9lb 11oz on the scales at the club’s meeting at Branch Bridge on Sunday, July 19, ahead of H. Tung with 5lb 10oz and Mick Bond clocked a 2lb 14oz total to claim third spot.

It was a similar pattern at the club’s sweepstake match on the River Ouse near lark outfall.

Savins clocked a 12lb 9oz weight on the whip, easing past Bond in second with 4lb 14oz on the feeder.

Peter Murfitt also achieved a top three finish with 4lb 10oz on both the whip and feeder.

Angling was one of the first sports to resume competition following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Angling Trust, angling’s governing body for England, has also released guidelines to ensure safe competition, such as fishing on allocated pegs.