Littleport runners ‘doing it for John’ as they team up for charity event

Littleport runners turned out in force for a charity run in memory of friend Wendy Johnson’s husband John, who died from cancer last year. T-shirts were worn and cakes were also made for the event. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Archant

The coronavirus pandemic has failed to stop Littleport runners from helping out a worthy cause.

Some of Littleport’s running friends enjoy having fun as well as running for good causes, and on Saturday, September 5, this was no different.

Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Jo White, Donna Leonne, Andrea Sullivan and Lizzie Hyslop wore their #doingitforjohn t-shirts, laid a table of tasty cakes and flapjacks, and set off a heart balloon.

This was all in memory of John Johnson, husband of running friend Wendy Georgina Johnson who died of cancer at the Arthur Rank Hospice last year.

Littleport’s event coincided with Wendy’s 5k charity run in her home village of Histon, where around 40 to 50 people ran ‘the coat hanger’ course named by John because of the shape of the route, raising roughly £2,000.

“I’m absolutely blown away with the support I’ve received which is a testament to my wonderful husband John and the care the Arthur Rank Hospice gave him was second to none,” Wendy said.

Wendy completed run in a personal 5k best of 33:40, accompanied by son Matthew on his bike.

For the charity run, Cathy invited Chelsey Meadows to join the Littleport runners.

Chelsey, who has undergone five operations in the last four years, was assaulted while running in Littleport and clocked a personal best of just over 36 minutes at the charity event.

“Everyone has given me so much encouragement to get out and run again that I am so pleased to be part of this amazing Littleport running group,” Chelsey said.

Chelsey has also rallied her new running friends to help raise funds for the Very 2020 Race for Life event to support Cancer Research UK, which takes place on Saturday, September 26 from 9.30am at Littleport Leisure Centre.

To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/chelseys-very-2020-race-for-life-4.

