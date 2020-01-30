CYCLING: Strong displays from Ely & District Cycling Club as season draws to a close
PUBLISHED: 16:09 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 30 January 2020
Archant
The penultimate round of racing for Ely & District Cycling Club saw riders travel to Milton Country Park on Sunday.
Good conditions allowed for an unusually high turnout, with 56 riders taking part in the under 10s and 12s race.
Harvey Woodroffe managed to finish strongly in 11th place, despite crashing twice, while Lucas Bowman came 26th in the under 10s event.
In the under 12s race, Kieran Vanhoutte finished 12th, leaving him 10th overall with one race to go.
Tom Lewis edged past teammate Isaac Barton in the under 14s race, coming 27th and 33rd respectively.
Neil Bowman recorded his best result of the season with a 32rd-placed finish in the veterans race, but some aggressive riding in the opening lap forced Ferenc Vanhoutte to cross in 49th spot.
In the grand veterans category, Martin Holland ended his post-Christmas dip in form by earning a respectable 45th position.