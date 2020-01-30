Advanced search

CYCLING: Strong displays from Ely & District Cycling Club as season draws to a close

PUBLISHED: 16:09 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 30 January 2020

Tom Lewis cornering hard in the under 14s race. Picture: MARTIN LEWIS

Tom Lewis cornering hard in the under 14s race. Picture: MARTIN LEWIS

The penultimate round of racing for Ely & District Cycling Club saw riders travel to Milton Country Park on Sunday.

Isaac Barton in the under 14s race. Picture: MARTIN LEWISIsaac Barton in the under 14s race. Picture: MARTIN LEWIS

Good conditions allowed for an unusually high turnout, with 56 riders taking part in the under 10s and 12s race.

Harvey Woodroffe managed to finish strongly in 11th place, despite crashing twice, while Lucas Bowman came 26th in the under 10s event.

In the under 12s race, Kieran Vanhoutte finished 12th, leaving him 10th overall with one race to go.

Tom Lewis edged past teammate Isaac Barton in the under 14s race, coming 27th and 33rd respectively.

Harvey Woodroffe in the under 10s race. Picture: DAVEY JONESHarvey Woodroffe in the under 10s race. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Neil Bowman recorded his best result of the season with a 32rd-placed finish in the veterans race, but some aggressive riding in the opening lap forced Ferenc Vanhoutte to cross in 49th spot.

In the grand veterans category, Martin Holland ended his post-Christmas dip in form by earning a respectable 45th position.

Lucas Bowman in the under 10s race. Picture: DAVEY JONESLucas Bowman in the under 10s race. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Ferenc Vanhoutte leaping an obstacle in the V40 race. Picture: DAVEY JONESFerenc Vanhoutte leaping an obstacle in the V40 race. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Kieran Vanhoutte dealing with slippery conditions. Picture: DAVEY JONESKieran Vanhoutte dealing with slippery conditions. Picture: DAVEY JONES

Martin Holland racing in the V50 race. Picture: FERGUS MUIRMartin Holland racing in the V50 race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Neil Bowman at the start of the V40 race. Picture: ZENA PALGRAVENeil Bowman at the start of the V40 race. Picture: ZENA PALGRAVE

