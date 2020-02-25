HORSE RACING: Nearly three hundred riders take centre stage for Isleham Horse Trials

Nearly 300 horse riders aim to race to victory at the annual Isleham one day event this weekend.

A high calibre field will be competing at the Whitehall Farm Event Complex for the two-day spectacular, including top-ranked British Eventing rider of 2019, Piggy March.

In previous years, the event has raised £200,000 for various charities.

On Saturday, there will be a dressage and show-jumping comprising of BE90 and BE100 sections, sponsored by independent veterinary practice, Rossdales LLP.

The dressage starts at 8am, before the show jumping begins at 9am and the cross-country event at 10am.

Dressage and show jumping will also take place on Sunday, comprising of novice up to open intermediate horses.

The dressage begins at 8am, before show jumping at 10.30am and cross-country at 11.20am, with Universal Garage Ltd. and the Tompsett family group sponsoring the day.

An event spokesman said: "We appreciate and thank all the wonderful volunteers who help at the event and to all the companies who support our event."

It is free entry but donations are welcomed, and food and drinks will be available.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ThlDxh.