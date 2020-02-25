Advanced search

HORSE RACING: Nearly three hundred riders take centre stage for Isleham Horse Trials

PUBLISHED: 16:37 25 February 2020

Nearly three hundred riders will take centre stage at the Isleham Horse Trials. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Nearly three hundred riders will take centre stage at the Isleham Horse Trials. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Archant

Nearly 300 horse riders aim to race to victory at the annual Isleham one day event this weekend.

A high calibre field will be competing at the Whitehall Farm Event Complex for the two-day spectacular, including top-ranked British Eventing rider of 2019, Piggy March.

In previous years, the event has raised £200,000 for various charities.

On Saturday, there will be a dressage and show-jumping comprising of BE90 and BE100 sections, sponsored by independent veterinary practice, Rossdales LLP.

The dressage starts at 8am, before the show jumping begins at 9am and the cross-country event at 10am.

You may also want to watch:

Dressage and show jumping will also take place on Sunday, comprising of novice up to open intermediate horses.

The dressage begins at 8am, before show jumping at 10.30am and cross-country at 11.20am, with Universal Garage Ltd. and the Tompsett family group sponsoring the day.

An event spokesman said: "We appreciate and thank all the wonderful volunteers who help at the event and to all the companies who support our event."

It is free entry but donations are welcomed, and food and drinks will be available.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ThlDxh.

Most Read

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Drink driver arrested for being almost three times the legal limit

A drink driver was arrested for being almost three times the legal limit in Cambridge city centre. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Most Read

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Drink driver arrested for being almost three times the legal limit

A drink driver was arrested for being almost three times the legal limit in Cambridge city centre. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Latest from the Ely Standard

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Soham Town Rangers slapped with FA suspensions after placing football bets

Soham Town Rangers have been hit with FA suspensions in relation to football bets. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Photographer launches charity that offers terminally ill children the chance to appear in their own fantasy worlds

Cambridgeshire-based charity offers terminally ill children the chance to take part in fantasy photoshoots.

HORSE RACING: Nearly three hundred riders take centre stage for Isleham Horse Trials

Nearly three hundred riders will take centre stage at the Isleham Horse Trials. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY
Drive 24