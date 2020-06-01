Advanced search

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

PUBLISHED: 17:43 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 01 June 2020

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Archant

It was supposed to be a day of remembrance for former Mildenhall Fen Tigers rider Danny Ayres this weekend, but the world of motorsport will mark the occasion with their own tribute.

Danny Ayres (far left) in the Sports Insure British Final 2019. Picture: IAN CHARLESDanny Ayres (far left) in the Sports Insure British Final 2019. Picture: IAN CHARLES

A charity meeting involving riders from the Fen Tigers, Kent, Ipswich and Scunthorpe for the speedway star, who died in February this year, was due to be held this Sunday (June 7), but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped organisers from marking ‘Danny’s Day’, as riders, supporters and the general public are encouraged to send in videos of them revving their bikes for two minutes from 2pm, the time that the event was meant to start.

The event aims to raise funds for Jodie, Ayres’ widow, and his two daughters, with many other clubs and governing bodies also playing their part for the cause.

Jon Armstrong, one of the event organisers, first met Danny when he had a crash early on in his career. “We have got wristbands and we are trying to push as much as possible through the Facebook page and anything else that people will do, and we raised around £3-3,500,” he said.

“I met Danny in his early days of his career in Stoke, about five or six years ago. He was all or nothing. I didn’t know him, but I was well-known to be first on the track if there was a crash.

“Every time I saw or spoke to Danny, I don’t think we sat down and had a serious conversation. He has always been a barrel of laughs.”

Ayres, who raced for National League Mildenhall in 2018 and 2019, was meant to race for Premiership side Ipswich Witches this year as well as Championship outfit Scunthorpe.

With motorsport coming together to pay their respects, Armstrong said the event will ensure Ayres, known to many during his life, will never be forgotten.

“Everybody is fully behind it and it is just the way the sport is,” Armstrong said.

“This year would have been a big year for Danny because he was stepping up a league and has quickly made a name for himself.

“We want people revving up their bikes for him. It is not just speedway, but all forms of motorsport. It would be so touching to get as many people involved as possible.

“It will be an emotional day and I do not want the day to be forgotten.”

Those taking part are advised to send videos to the ‘Do it for Danny’ Facebook page.

'They arrived in taxis with full crates of beers and bottles of spirits' - eyewitness tells of 'festival' atmosphere by the river in Ely

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer's crisp factory with 'generations of work all just gone'

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Residents across Cambridgeshire urged to share their coronavirus memories for national archive project

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Pictures: HERITAGE FOR ALL

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in 'biggest litter in history'

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

