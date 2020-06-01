‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE Archant

It was supposed to be a day of remembrance for former Mildenhall Fen Tigers rider Danny Ayres this weekend, but the world of motorsport will mark the occasion with their own tribute.

Danny Ayres (far left) in the Sports Insure British Final 2019. Picture: IAN CHARLES Danny Ayres (far left) in the Sports Insure British Final 2019. Picture: IAN CHARLES

A charity meeting involving riders from the Fen Tigers, Kent, Ipswich and Scunthorpe for the speedway star, who died in February this year, was due to be held this Sunday (June 7), but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped organisers from marking ‘Danny’s Day’, as riders, supporters and the general public are encouraged to send in videos of them revving their bikes for two minutes from 2pm, the time that the event was meant to start.

The event aims to raise funds for Jodie, Ayres’ widow, and his two daughters, with many other clubs and governing bodies also playing their part for the cause.

Jon Armstrong, one of the event organisers, first met Danny when he had a crash early on in his career. “We have got wristbands and we are trying to push as much as possible through the Facebook page and anything else that people will do, and we raised around £3-3,500,” he said.

“I met Danny in his early days of his career in Stoke, about five or six years ago. He was all or nothing. I didn’t know him, but I was well-known to be first on the track if there was a crash.

“Every time I saw or spoke to Danny, I don’t think we sat down and had a serious conversation. He has always been a barrel of laughs.”

Ayres, who raced for National League Mildenhall in 2018 and 2019, was meant to race for Premiership side Ipswich Witches this year as well as Championship outfit Scunthorpe.

With motorsport coming together to pay their respects, Armstrong said the event will ensure Ayres, known to many during his life, will never be forgotten.

“Everybody is fully behind it and it is just the way the sport is,” Armstrong said.

“This year would have been a big year for Danny because he was stepping up a league and has quickly made a name for himself.

“We want people revving up their bikes for him. It is not just speedway, but all forms of motorsport. It would be so touching to get as many people involved as possible.

“It will be an emotional day and I do not want the day to be forgotten.”

Those taking part are advised to send videos to the ‘Do it for Danny’ Facebook page.

