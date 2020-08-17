Riders keeping busy with Ely & District triple header

Cliff Loveday racing in the EDCA 10-mile championship. Picture: JOE EMPSON Archant

A triple header was the order of the day for Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs riders.

Martin Holmes on his way to a personal best on the B10/37R course near Tottenhill. Picture: JOE EMPSON Martin Holmes on his way to a personal best on the B10/37R course near Tottenhill. Picture: JOE EMPSON

Members took part in the Cox Cup for the fastest overall times, the veterans’ race where over 40s riders compete with a handicap time based on age and gender, and the handicap race as riders competed against times set by the club’s handicapper.

Darran Bennett continued his dominant form to win the 10-mile Cox Cup race on Tuesday, August 11 in a time of 20:42, with Rob Golding and John Manlow coming second and third respectively, while the same trio finished in the top three of the veterans’ race.

Alison Holmes won the handicap race in a time of 27:30 ahead of Jason Ward and Bennett in third, as Holmes also prevailed in the women’s Cox Cup and women’s veterans’ race.

Will Shepherd in action at the EDCA 10-mile championship. Picture: JOE EMPSON Will Shepherd in action at the EDCA 10-mile championship. Picture: JOE EMPSON

Three Ely riders took part in the EDCA 10-mile championship race on the B10/37R course near Tottenhill on Sunday, August 16.

Despite Will Shepherd unable to finish due to the heat as he saw his power output drop after the start of the race, Martin Holmes recorded a new personal best with 22:45, followed by Cliff Loveday in 23:18.

