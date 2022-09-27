Joel Scott Paul returned from injury to push Ely Tigers towards victory over West Norfolk. - Credit: Steve Wells

A returning face proved vital for Ely Tigers as they romped to victory over West Norfolk.

Joel Scott Paul returned to the Tigers line-up after injury, and helped his team start their London 1 Eastern Counties League clash on Saturday brightly.

Ely led through Aaron Borland after being put through by Matt McCarthy, with Scott Paul adding the conversion.

Scott Paul then added to the Tigers’ tally as they were awarded a penalty just outside the 22-metre line.

West Norfolk applied some pressure on the Ely defence, and were rewarded as the hosts failed to clear and the visitors kicked for a penalty to make it 10-3.

Another penalty went against Tigers, with the pace of Borland causing a threat to the West Norfolk defence to score unchallenged.

And following a poor kick forward, Ely’s Adam Tallack surged forward to release Scott Paul who made no mistake to extend their advantage.

The second half saw West Norfolk attack once more, adding another try and conversion.

Aaron Borland caused a threat with his pace in Ely Tigers' win over West Norfolk. - Credit: Steve Wells

Tigers were then dealt a blow as replacement Luke Turner received a yellow card, reducing the home side to 1 4 men.

But it was Ely that scored as Borland added his third try of the afternoon, speeding past the away rearguard to touch home.

A break from Scott Paul saw Matt French race clear to score, the former adding the conversion.

But back came West Norfolk when a cross ball pass was claimed and unchallenged to make the score 38-20.

With the game nearing full time, Tigers went down once more to 14 men with Scott Paul being shown a yellow card, along with Ely coach Paul Coulson.

But again, with just 14 men, it was Tigers that added to the scoreboard.

French broke free to race forward and touch down under the posts, as McCarthy added the extra points.

As full-time approached, there was still chance for West Norfolk to go down to 14 men as Tigers ran out 45-20 winners.

Ely face a run of three straight away league games, starting with a trip to Bury St Edmunds II on Saturday, October 1.