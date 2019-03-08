Record breakers star as hundreds take part in Sutton Beast event

Runners get ready for the Sutton Beast challenge. Picture: MICHELLE BIRD Archant

Records were made to be broken at the Sutton Beast event on Sunday, with over 500 runners taking part.

Records were made to be broken at the Sutton Beast event on Sunday, with over 500 runners taking part. Picture: MICHELLE BIRD

Both the male and female 10km times were exceeded on a day where weather conditions remained fine throughout.

The Mini Fun Runners ran the 2.5km course, whilst 60% of the field completed the Tony Robinson Memorial 10k.

In the 10k, Alan Darby of Ely Runners earned the record for fastest time with 33:23, as Lisa Marriott of Ramsey Road Runners notched the quickest female best in a time of 41:00.

Independent runner Edward Suswain won the 2.5k run in a time of 9:04, with Gemma Bridges of Ely Runners next up in 9:39.

Community stalls and musical entertainment was also on offer as all money was raised for Cambridgeshire charity Cams Sight, who support those who are visually impaired to get active through sport.

Full results can be found at: https://resultscui.active.com/events/SuttonBeast