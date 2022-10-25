Mildenhall Fen Tigers will host a rearranged double header with Leicester Lion Cubs after the original meeting was postponed. - Credit: Derek Leader

Fans are being urged to back Mildenhall Fen Tigers in one of the club’s biggest meetings in their history.

Club promoter Greg Palmer is calling on supporters to back the team ahead of Mildenhall’s rearranged double header in league and cup at West Row against Leicester Lion Cubs on October 27, 7.45pm.

“We need your support to cheer the lads onto victory, so hopefully as many of you will turn up on Thursday,” he said.

“We’d like to thank all our supporters and Leicester [Lion Cubs] for their patience as we’ve worked to get a date for this restaging.

“Let’s see the Mildenhall Fen Tigers roar to one final victory and set up another big season end!”

The Fen Tigers were due to meet Leicester on October 23, before it was postponed due to a waterlogged track.

A double header will include the National Development League play-off final first leg and the knockout cup final second leg, which Leicester lead 55-29 from the first meeting.