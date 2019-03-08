Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CRICKET: Wilburton Cricket Club progress with successful youth programme and now seek fresh talent

PUBLISHED: 12:35 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 29 July 2019

The Wilburton Colts are part of a youth programme held by the cricket club to encourage boys and girls from the local area to get involved and build their skills. Picture: JAMES BADDELEY

The Wilburton Colts are part of a youth programme held by the cricket club to encourage boys and girls from the local area to get involved and build their skills. Picture: JAMES BADDELEY

Archant

Wilburton Cricket Club are searching for fresh talent to help build for next season.

Felix Baddeley playing for Wilburton Under 12's. Picture: JAMES BADDELEYFelix Baddeley playing for Wilburton Under 12's. Picture: JAMES BADDELEY

The village outfit is recruiting both junior and adult players ahead of the 2020 campaign, with one eye firmly fixed on the future.

The club launched a new youth programme this summer in order to encourage boys and girls from the local area to learn key skills, offering the chance for youngsters to play in one of the club's Colts sides.

Tom Walker, club captain, said: "We have worked really hard over the past few years to get the programme going to the point where we now have 20 or so children and young people turning up to our weekly coaching sessions.

"The 3rd team is about providing opportunities for these youngsters, but also about providing a fun environment for adult players who have not played much cricket before or who might be returning to cricket years after they last played."

Adult sessions are free and takes place on Wednesday evenings between 6.30-8pm and on Friday evenings from 7-8.30pm at Wilburton Recreation Ground.

Junior training costs £2 per person and is open to children aged eight to 13-years-old on Fridays between 6-7pm.

All sessions last up until the end of August.

For more information, email Tom at tomow11@aol.com.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Prickwillow Engine Museum set to stage 1940’s event, but with a twist

Live entertainment is just one offering at the annual 1940's event held at Prickwillow Engine Museum this weekend. Picture: KEN WOODS

Most Read

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Prickwillow Engine Museum set to stage 1940’s event, but with a twist

Live entertainment is just one offering at the annual 1940's event held at Prickwillow Engine Museum this weekend. Picture: KEN WOODS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are ‘hugely disappointed’

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

GYMNASTICS: Summer success for Littleport gymnasts following impressive results

Littleport Gymnastics Club impressed at their recent meetings in Baldock and Ipswich this month, coming away with a host of medals across floor and vault disciplines. Picture: DENISE LAMPSHIRE

Family open day at Ely factory raises £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House

Family open day at Ely factory DS Smith raised £1,350 for brain injury centre Fen House. Picture: Catherine Hargraves

Two East Cambridgeshire students are winners at annual engineering awards

Left to right student Andrew Curtis, IET treasurer Vernon Boyd, engineering tutor, Bassam Omar, IET chairman Phillip Zimgast, CRC Principal Mark Robertson, student Josh Carter. Picture: KATH SANSOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists