Wilburton Cricket Club are searching for fresh talent to help build for next season.

The village outfit is recruiting both junior and adult players ahead of the 2020 campaign, with one eye firmly fixed on the future.

The club launched a new youth programme this summer in order to encourage boys and girls from the local area to learn key skills, offering the chance for youngsters to play in one of the club's Colts sides.

Tom Walker, club captain, said: "We have worked really hard over the past few years to get the programme going to the point where we now have 20 or so children and young people turning up to our weekly coaching sessions.

"The 3rd team is about providing opportunities for these youngsters, but also about providing a fun environment for adult players who have not played much cricket before or who might be returning to cricket years after they last played."

Adult sessions are free and takes place on Wednesday evenings between 6.30-8pm and on Friday evenings from 7-8.30pm at Wilburton Recreation Ground.

Junior training costs £2 per person and is open to children aged eight to 13-years-old on Fridays between 6-7pm.

All sessions last up until the end of August.

For more information, email Tom at tomow11@aol.com.

