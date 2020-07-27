Advanced search

Sports clubs across the Fens win thousands in bid to improve facilities

PUBLISHED: 12:18 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 27 July 2020

Ely Table Tennis Club is just one of the clubs to benefit from the latest round of funding from Mick George. Picture: ELY TABLE TENNIS CLUB

Some of Cambridgeshire’s sports clubs have won thousands of pounds to help improve facilities for future generations.

March Town Cricket Club has received funding to help with net and wicket maintenance. Here, members gathered to complete important jobs around their ground at The Avenue in 2018 as part of nationwide initiative, Cricket Force. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB/FACEBOOKMarch Town Cricket Club has received funding to help with net and wicket maintenance. Here, members gathered to complete important jobs around their ground at The Avenue in 2018 as part of nationwide initiative, Cricket Force. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB/FACEBOOK

Four clubs across the Fens received £5,758 in total as part of the Mick George Sports Fund, which provides individual grants between £500 and £1,500 for clubs across both Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire to help with capital community sports projects or developments, such as changing room improvements.

MORE: Two of East Cambridgeshire’s leading sports clubs boosted thanks to pitch funding

Those to have benefitted are Ely Table Tennis Club, who received £1,258 for playing equipment, Haddenham Rovers Colts Football Club for portable goalposts (£1,500), Fenland Squash Club pocketed £1,500 for a new heating system and March Town Cricket Club also won £1,500 for net and wicket maintenance.

Stuart Costello, marketing director at Mick George Ltd, said: ‘’The volume of applications that we’ve received has been astounding and shows a real willing for these groups to get back to normality.”

