Sports clubs across the Fens win thousands in bid to improve facilities
PUBLISHED: 12:18 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 27 July 2020
Some of Cambridgeshire’s sports clubs have won thousands of pounds to help improve facilities for future generations.
Four clubs across the Fens received £5,758 in total as part of the Mick George Sports Fund, which provides individual grants between £500 and £1,500 for clubs across both Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire to help with capital community sports projects or developments, such as changing room improvements.
Those to have benefitted are Ely Table Tennis Club, who received £1,258 for playing equipment, Haddenham Rovers Colts Football Club for portable goalposts (£1,500), Fenland Squash Club pocketed £1,500 for a new heating system and March Town Cricket Club also won £1,500 for net and wicket maintenance.
Stuart Costello, marketing director at Mick George Ltd, said: ‘’The volume of applications that we’ve received has been astounding and shows a real willing for these groups to get back to normality.”
