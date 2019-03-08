Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CRICKET: Derby delight for City of Ely as they stretch stunning streak by beating Wilburton

PUBLISHED: 11:06 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 20 June 2019

Tom Beaumont on his way to a half-century as City of Ely beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Tom Beaumont on his way to a half-century as City of Ely beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

City of Ely came out on top in their summit meeting with Wilburton at the weekend to take a sizeable lead at the head of the Cambs Senior League Division Two table.

Ed Aniskowicz gets bat on ball for City of Ely as they beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTEREd Aniskowicz gets bat on ball for City of Ely as they beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Michael Sellers' men stretched their 2019 winning streak to seven matches by seeing off the local rivals by 131 runs at the Paradise Centre.

Put into bat in difficult conditions, City saw Ben Cross (36) get their innings off to a good start.

Tom Beaumont (53) played the anchor role with a patient half-century, hitting four fours in a 100-ball innings, and keeping wickets in hand allowed Ely to hit out in the late stages.

Ed Aniskowicz (20), Andrew Foster (22) and Owen Buxton (16 not out) helped lift the total to 195-5, with only 52 of those runs being scored from boundaries.

Wilburton players celebrate a wicket in their defeat to City of Ely. Picture: IAN CARTERWilburton players celebrate a wicket in their defeat to City of Ely. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely's bowlers then kept their fine form going, as Chris Reay (4-19) led the attack to peg Wilburton back early on.

David Moller (2-9) and Richard Vincett (3-4) blew away the lower order as Wilburton were skittled for just 64 to complete an emphatic victory.

Captain Sellers said: "Tom made it look an awful lot easier than it was to bat on and we felt at the halfway point that we had a score about 30 runs above par for the surface.

"As they have been all year, our bowlers were then exceptional and gave Wilburton no chance to get themselves into the game at all."

Andrew Foster in action for table-topping City of Ely against Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTERAndrew Foster in action for table-topping City of Ely against Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely now have a 30-point cushion over second-placed Chatteris, who have lost two matches due to the weather, while Wilburton drop to third.

Sellers, whose side host Cherry Hinton this Saturday, added: "Considering the amount of rain the grounds team did a superb job once again to allow a game to take place and they've made it possible for us to play every week so far."

You may also want to watch:

City of Ely 2nds were not so fortunate last weekend as their match against Witcham in Division Two North of the Cambs Junior League fell victim to the wet conditions.

Wilburton wicket-keeper John Falconer and City of Ely batsman Tom Beaumont in action last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTERWilburton wicket-keeper John Falconer and City of Ely batsman Tom Beaumont in action last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

That saw them drop out of the current promotion places to third ahead of a trip to second-placed Bottisham-Lode this Saturday.

Matthew Morton bowling for Wilburton as they faced City of Ely. Picture: IAN CARTERMatthew Morton bowling for Wilburton as they faced City of Ely. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Little Downham youth theatre group to bring Seuss favourites to life

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Pupils from East Cambridgeshire to showcase skills at arts festival

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Ely Cathedral to provide the inspiration for new poetry as part of unique project

A new poetry project will see Ely Cathedral and its founder St Etheldreda provide inspiration as writers of all ages unleash their creativity. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Cambridgeshire teen Jade named ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity

Jade Asbury is now a young ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity. Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists