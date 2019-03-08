CRICKET: Derby delight for City of Ely as they stretch stunning streak by beating Wilburton

Tom Beaumont on his way to a half-century as City of Ely beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

City of Ely came out on top in their summit meeting with Wilburton at the weekend to take a sizeable lead at the head of the Cambs Senior League Division Two table.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ed Aniskowicz gets bat on ball for City of Ely as they beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER Ed Aniskowicz gets bat on ball for City of Ely as they beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Michael Sellers' men stretched their 2019 winning streak to seven matches by seeing off the local rivals by 131 runs at the Paradise Centre.

Put into bat in difficult conditions, City saw Ben Cross (36) get their innings off to a good start.

Tom Beaumont (53) played the anchor role with a patient half-century, hitting four fours in a 100-ball innings, and keeping wickets in hand allowed Ely to hit out in the late stages.

Ed Aniskowicz (20), Andrew Foster (22) and Owen Buxton (16 not out) helped lift the total to 195-5, with only 52 of those runs being scored from boundaries.

Wilburton players celebrate a wicket in their defeat to City of Ely. Picture: IAN CARTER Wilburton players celebrate a wicket in their defeat to City of Ely. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely's bowlers then kept their fine form going, as Chris Reay (4-19) led the attack to peg Wilburton back early on.

David Moller (2-9) and Richard Vincett (3-4) blew away the lower order as Wilburton were skittled for just 64 to complete an emphatic victory.

Captain Sellers said: "Tom made it look an awful lot easier than it was to bat on and we felt at the halfway point that we had a score about 30 runs above par for the surface.

"As they have been all year, our bowlers were then exceptional and gave Wilburton no chance to get themselves into the game at all."

Andrew Foster in action for table-topping City of Ely against Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER Andrew Foster in action for table-topping City of Ely against Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ely now have a 30-point cushion over second-placed Chatteris, who have lost two matches due to the weather, while Wilburton drop to third.

Sellers, whose side host Cherry Hinton this Saturday, added: "Considering the amount of rain the grounds team did a superb job once again to allow a game to take place and they've made it possible for us to play every week so far."

You may also want to watch:

City of Ely 2nds were not so fortunate last weekend as their match against Witcham in Division Two North of the Cambs Junior League fell victim to the wet conditions.

Wilburton wicket-keeper John Falconer and City of Ely batsman Tom Beaumont in action last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Wilburton wicket-keeper John Falconer and City of Ely batsman Tom Beaumont in action last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

That saw them drop out of the current promotion places to third ahead of a trip to second-placed Bottisham-Lode this Saturday.