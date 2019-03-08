Advanced search

CRICKET: Champions City of Ely finish with a flourish while magnificent Murfitt stars for Wilburton

PUBLISHED: 11:14 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 04 September 2019

Ed Aniskowicz was in the runs again for title-winning City of Ely as they beat closest challengers Chatteris. Picture: IAN CARTER

Ed Aniskowicz was in the runs again for title-winning City of Ely as they beat closest challengers Chatteris. Picture: IAN CARTER

City of Ely put the seal on another Cambs Senior League title-winning season by triumphing in a top-of-the-table showdown last Saturday.

Michael Sellers' champions saw off runners-up Chatteris by 19 runs to leave Division Two behind them in style.

Ed Aniskowicz top scored with 61 - his seventh half-century of a prolific summer - as City posted a useful 198-8 from their 45 overs.

Owen Buxton added a valuable 41 with contributions in the 20s from skipper Sellers and Jonny Wallace also proving helpful.

And they soon had their hosts in trouble with a flurry of early wickets leaving Chatteris on the ropes at 33-5.

Chris Reay claimed a trio of early breakthroughs as he bagged 3-11 while Ollie Sellers (2-37) also snared a couple of victims.

City continued to apply pressure with Richard Vincett (2-24) and Owen Buxton getting in on the act as Chatteris were reduced to 93-8.

The home side did then provide resistance courtesy of an eighth-wicket stand of 79 from Ben Hollis (54) and Matthew Hollis (49)

But the latter was run out before Buxton claimed the prized scalp of the former to signal the end of another stunning City season which featured 15 wins from 17 completed games.

A magnificent individual display from Joe Murfitt ensured Wilburton gained their highest-ever Cambs Senior League finish.

The locals clinched fourth spot in Division Two by beating third-placed Histon 2nds in a high-scoring finale last Saturday.

The Histon side piled up 261-9 before declaring their innings after just 41 overs with Murfitt being the pick of the Wilburton bowlers by taking 4-28 in his first spell of the season.

But he produced even better with the bat when hitting a boundary-laden 107 as Wilburton raced past that mighty tally with plenty to spare.

Murfitt cracked six sixes and nine fours in his second 2019 century and featured in a 173-run partnership for the second wicket with Nick Saunders (60).

Bowles then took over in the role of chief support as he fell one run short of a half-century of his own, but Finley Logan was on hand to club the crucial boundary and seal victory.

