City of Ely continue title push while Read shines for Sunday side

City of Ely continued their title push in Group A of the Cambs Senior League with a six-wicket victory at Histon 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

City of Ely first-team’s unbeaten run in the Cambs Senior League goes on as they continued their title push.

Michael Sellers’ men won by six wickets at Histon 2nds in Group A, as Ollie Sellers’ 4-35 and Richard Vincett’s 2-22 restricted the hosts to 175 all out.

In reply, Ben Cross smashed 74 as the visitors reached their target with under three overs to spare.

The second-team’s losing run extended to three games in CCA Group H following a six-wicket loss at Ramsey 2nds, Richard Lee top-scoring with 43 before the Huntingdonshire outfit successfully chased down Ely’s 149-9.

Meanwhile, Karl Read impressed for the Sunday side in their 65-run triumph at home to Buckden 1sts.

Read notched 41 runs and figures of 2-2 after posting 205-9, as they defended a revised total of 175 from 34 overs.

On Saturday, the first-team complete their league campaign versus Needingworth at the Paradise Centre (1.30pm), the 2nd XI finish the season at Sutton 1sts (1.30pm) while Ely host leaders Alconbury Development in the Sunday Division of the Hunts League on August 30 (1pm).

