CRICKET: City of Ely have more reason to celebrate after successful season

The City of Ely team that won the Cambridgeshire Senior League Division Two title in 2019. Picture: CITY OF ELY CC Archant

City of Ely Cricket Club had a number of reasons to celebrate after a successful 2019 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City of Ely Cricket Club are now holding women's sessions. Picture: CITY OF ELY CC City of Ely Cricket Club are now holding women's sessions. Picture: CITY OF ELY CC

The club were awarded coaching club of the year at the Cambridgeshire Natwest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards.

President Brian Leonard received the lifetime achievement award, while Tom Woodman was named young volunteer of the year.

A club spokesman said: "For those new to the area or those looking to take up cricket for the first time, the club's winter trainer sessions are underway.

"Junior sessions for 8-15-year-olds are taking place on Sunday afternoons at Littleport Leisure Centre; please see website for age group timings. Senior sessions are taking place at Ely College Sports Hall from 8-9.30pm.

Tom Woodman with his young volunteer award. Picture: CITY OF ELY CC Tom Woodman with his young volunteer award. Picture: CITY OF ELY CC

City of Ely CC had their clubmark accreditation renewed for the next three years after an assessment, which included the club's plans to increase participation in cricket in the local area.

Women's sessions are also underway on Thursdays between 7-8pm at Ely College Sports Hall.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofely.play-cricket.com.

Club president Brian Leonard with his lifetime achievement award. Picture: CITY OF ELY CC Club president Brian Leonard with his lifetime achievement award. Picture: CITY OF ELY CC

You may also want to watch: