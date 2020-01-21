CRICKET: City of Ely have more reason to celebrate after successful season
PUBLISHED: 16:48 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 21 January 2020
City of Ely Cricket Club had a number of reasons to celebrate after a successful 2019 season.
The club were awarded coaching club of the year at the Cambridgeshire Natwest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards.
President Brian Leonard received the lifetime achievement award, while Tom Woodman was named young volunteer of the year.
A club spokesman said: "For those new to the area or those looking to take up cricket for the first time, the club's winter trainer sessions are underway.
"Junior sessions for 8-15-year-olds are taking place on Sunday afternoons at Littleport Leisure Centre; please see website for age group timings. Senior sessions are taking place at Ely College Sports Hall from 8-9.30pm.
City of Ely CC had their clubmark accreditation renewed for the next three years after an assessment, which included the club's plans to increase participation in cricket in the local area.
Women's sessions are also underway on Thursdays between 7-8pm at Ely College Sports Hall.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofely.play-cricket.com.