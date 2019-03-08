Advanced search

CRICKET: City of Ely closing in on another title triumph after derby success

PUBLISHED: 11:04 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 14 August 2019

Tom Beaumont scored valuable runs to help City of Ely beat Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Garry Samuels

City of Ely took a major step towards a second successive Cambs Senior League title triumph last Saturday.

Ed Aniskowicz hit his sixth half-century of the summer as City of Ely saw off local rivals Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTEREd Aniskowicz hit his sixth half-century of the summer as City of Ely saw off local rivals Wilburton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Michael Sellers' men completed a derby double against Wilburton with a 36-run victory at their local rivals.

Ed Aniskowicz continued his excellent season with a top-scoring contribution of 69 as City reached 197 after being asked to bat - despite the fine efforts of Wilburton bowler Conor Logan, who collected a terrific 5-37.

Aniskowicz, who toasted a sixth half-century of the summer, featured in a valuable 81-run partnership for the third wicket with Tom Beaumont (43) as City recovered from the early losses of openers Ben Cross and Sellers.

Former Wilburton man Oliver Sellers then led the City attack on his first return to his former club. He claimed 3-14 when taking out the Wilburton top order while Owen Buxton (3-36) and first XI debutant Anil Ekanayake (2-15) also got in on the act.

Finley Logan (43no) and Callum Steel (24) provided strong resistance in the lower order for the hosts, but they were eventually dismissed from the penultimate ball as Louis Cook swooped for the final wicket.

City captain Sellers said: "We always felt in control during Wilburton's run chase and we were able to show that little bit of extra quality when it mattered.

City now need to win one of their remaining three games to be certain of promotion. They can seal the deal with victory at lowly Buntingford this Saturday.

They are also hot favourites for the title as they boast a 23-point cushion over closest challengers Chatteris.

Skipper Sellers added: "We have another huge game this Saturday with players away again, but it's a great opportunity to secure promotion and take another step towards reaching our pre-season aim of winning the title."

Wilburton will look to return to winning ways when they entertain Horseheath this Saturday.

