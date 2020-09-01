Gallery

City of Ely fall foul of weather yet again as side prepare for Cambs League play-offs

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

City of Ely first-team captain Michael Sellers believes his side could have achieved even greater things this season had the conditions been in their favour.

Having restricted opponents Needingworth 1sts to 133-3 in a match reduced to 20 overs per side, the hosts knocked 77-2 with nine overs remaining before the game was abandoned due to heavy rain.

Although Sellers’ men finished second in Group A of the Cambs Senior League this term, having won the two games they have completed this term, setting up a play-off date at Group B runners-up Abington 1sts this Saturday (1.30pm).

“The umpire did well to give us as much of a game as we did as he could have called us off sooner due to the weather conditions,” Sellers said.

“We felt in control during the run chase and on course to chase down the total we’d been set.

“We performed well, bowled in good areas and restricted their boundary opportunities. Our fielding, especially in the conditions, was very good. They had a strong batting side so it was good to restrict them as we did.”

Sellers handed a debut to Ben and Connor Marshall at the weekend, Connor notching a wicket alongside Richard Vincett and Ben Cross.

There will be no promotions or relegations in the Cambs Senior League this season, but despite this, the skipper hopes what he has learned from his team can help their chances next year.

“If the weather had been kinder, we think we could have achieved a bit more but that’s not something we can control; we are unbeaten in the league again this season, up till now,” he said.

“I am unsure of what to expect as I don’t recall playing them before, but at this level we can expect a tough game.

“I have used this season as an experiment with a few tactics and roles within the team. I feel I have learned about my team in this shortened season, which I feel will be more valuable than the wins we have got from it.

“It will hopefully put us in a place going into the season next year where there will be more riding on it.”

City of Ely 2nds scraped a three-run victory at Sutton 1sts in CCA Group H to set up a play-off match with Group G outfit Cambridge NCI 2nds at the Paradise Centre on Saturday (1.30pm).

Meanwhile, the Sunday XI did not play after Alconbury Development conceded their game in the Sunday Division of the Hunts League. Ely finish their campaign at Cambourne 1sts on Sunday, September 6 (1pm).

