Advanced search

Gallery

City of Ely fall foul of weather yet again as side prepare for Cambs League play-offs

PUBLISHED: 12:37 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 01 September 2020

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

City of Ely first-team captain Michael Sellers believes his side could have achieved even greater things this season had the conditions been in their favour.

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

Having restricted opponents Needingworth 1sts to 133-3 in a match reduced to 20 overs per side, the hosts knocked 77-2 with nine overs remaining before the game was abandoned due to heavy rain.

Although Sellers’ men finished second in Group A of the Cambs Senior League this term, having won the two games they have completed this term, setting up a play-off date at Group B runners-up Abington 1sts this Saturday (1.30pm).

“The umpire did well to give us as much of a game as we did as he could have called us off sooner due to the weather conditions,” Sellers said.

“We felt in control during the run chase and on course to chase down the total we’d been set.

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

“We performed well, bowled in good areas and restricted their boundary opportunities. Our fielding, especially in the conditions, was very good. They had a strong batting side so it was good to restrict them as we did.”

Sellers handed a debut to Ben and Connor Marshall at the weekend, Connor notching a wicket alongside Richard Vincett and Ben Cross.

There will be no promotions or relegations in the Cambs Senior League this season, but despite this, the skipper hopes what he has learned from his team can help their chances next year.

“If the weather had been kinder, we think we could have achieved a bit more but that’s not something we can control; we are unbeaten in the league again this season, up till now,” he said.

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

“I am unsure of what to expect as I don’t recall playing them before, but at this level we can expect a tough game.

“I have used this season as an experiment with a few tactics and roles within the team. I feel I have learned about my team in this shortened season, which I feel will be more valuable than the wins we have got from it.

“It will hopefully put us in a place going into the season next year where there will be more riding on it.”

MORE: City of Ely continue title push while Read shines for Sunday side

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

City of Ely 2nds scraped a three-run victory at Sutton 1sts in CCA Group H to set up a play-off match with Group G outfit Cambridge NCI 2nds at the Paradise Centre on Saturday (1.30pm).

Meanwhile, the Sunday XI did not play after Alconbury Development conceded their game in the Sunday Division of the Hunts League. Ely finish their campaign at Cambourne 1sts on Sunday, September 6 (1pm).

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASONCity of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier, Hayley Ellis and Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES

Nine arrested and charged - including woman, 35, from Littleport - following Extinction Rebellion protest in Cambridge

Day of protest in Cambridge by Extinction Rebellion. Nine arrested and charged. Photos from Extinction Rebellion social media. Photos: Ams Halls and others

Network Rail abandons month long closure for Ely to Peterborough line but at weekends? Now that’s a different story

Network Rail has identified a way of safely delivering repair work at Manea (pictured) over a series of 11 weekends, removing the need for 4 weeks of intensive works in September and reducing the disruption to passengers and freight. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Police in Wisbech seize two e-scooters for breaking 1835 law - but in Cambridge they’re legal providing you rent them

Police used an 1835 law to seize these e-scooters in Wisbech. Ironically in Cambridge a 12 month trial of rental e-scooters is beginning folloiwing a change in the law. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier, Hayley Ellis and Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES

Nine arrested and charged - including woman, 35, from Littleport - following Extinction Rebellion protest in Cambridge

Day of protest in Cambridge by Extinction Rebellion. Nine arrested and charged. Photos from Extinction Rebellion social media. Photos: Ams Halls and others

Network Rail abandons month long closure for Ely to Peterborough line but at weekends? Now that’s a different story

Network Rail has identified a way of safely delivering repair work at Manea (pictured) over a series of 11 weekends, removing the need for 4 weeks of intensive works in September and reducing the disruption to passengers and freight. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Police in Wisbech seize two e-scooters for breaking 1835 law - but in Cambridge they’re legal providing you rent them

Police used an 1835 law to seize these e-scooters in Wisbech. Ironically in Cambridge a 12 month trial of rental e-scooters is beginning folloiwing a change in the law. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Latest from the Ely Standard

Build a LEGO® model inspired by the Fens for a chance to win a LEGO® gift card

People are being asked to build a LEGO® model of something related to the Fens in a competition being organised by the Fens Biosphere partnership. Entries for the 'Build the Fantastic Fens' competition close on September 11, 2020. Image: Screenshot from Fens Biosphere partnership YouTube Channel

City of Ely fall foul of weather yet again as side prepare for Cambs League play-offs

City of Ely in action against Needingworth 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League, before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Picture: DAN MASON

Tenet review: ‘Films as original and audaciously ambitious as this don’t come around very often’

Christopher Nolan's Tenet can now be seen at the cinema. Picture: supplied

Ely Rock Eels are ‘out of this world’ as youngsters get involved in bank holiday fun

Ely Rock Eels held their ‘out of this world’ event over the August bank holiday weekend, where youngsters found a range of rocks in the city. Picture: SUPPLIED/FLEUR PATTEN

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE