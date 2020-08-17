Washout and back-to-back defeats pull no favours for City of Ely

A washout coupled with defeat ensured City of Ely could not enjoy the best of weekends.

Michael Sellers’ first-team’s trip to Chatteris 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League was cancelled due to the rain, as both the 2nd XI and Sunday XI lost their respective fixtures.

Matthew Tonge’s 53 from 64 balls was unable to lead the second-team to victory over Chippenham 1sts in CCA Group H, who chased down the hosts’ 184-9 in 37 overs to secure a four-wicket win.

In the Sunday Division of the Hunts League, wickets for Harvey Cross and Zak Bailey failed to stop Houghton & Wyton 1sts from recording a comfortable eight-wicket success.

The hosts, who lost the toss, were bowled out for 90, as their visitors knocked the winning runs in 17 overs.

On Saturday, August 22, the first-team visit rock bottom Histon 2nds for a league clash, while the 2nd XI travel to leaders Ramsey 2nds in CCA Group H, both 1.30pm starts.

The Sunday XI aim to arrest successive league defeats when they welcome Buckden 1sts to the Paradise Centre on Sunday, August 23 (1pm).