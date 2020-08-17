Advanced search

Washout and back-to-back defeats pull no favours for City of Ely

PUBLISHED: 17:50 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 17 August 2020

City of Ely suffered a washout coupled with two defeats. Picture: IAN CARTER

City of Ely suffered a washout coupled with two defeats. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

A washout coupled with defeat ensured City of Ely could not enjoy the best of weekends.

Michael Sellers’ first-team’s trip to Chatteris 1sts in Group A of the Cambs Senior League was cancelled due to the rain, as both the 2nd XI and Sunday XI lost their respective fixtures.

Matthew Tonge’s 53 from 64 balls was unable to lead the second-team to victory over Chippenham 1sts in CCA Group H, who chased down the hosts’ 184-9 in 37 overs to secure a four-wicket win.

In the Sunday Division of the Hunts League, wickets for Harvey Cross and Zak Bailey failed to stop Houghton & Wyton 1sts from recording a comfortable eight-wicket success.

The hosts, who lost the toss, were bowled out for 90, as their visitors knocked the winning runs in 17 overs.

MORE: City of Ely lay down a marker in comfortable opening Cambs League win

On Saturday, August 22, the first-team visit rock bottom Histon 2nds for a league clash, while the 2nd XI travel to leaders Ramsey 2nds in CCA Group H, both 1.30pm starts.

The Sunday XI aim to arrest successive league defeats when they welcome Buckden 1sts to the Paradise Centre on Sunday, August 23 (1pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Former Tory councillor ‘banned’ from Conservative club for not following Covid-19 rules

Former Chatteris town and district councillor Geoffrey Brinton (right) says he has been banned from the town�s Conservative club after failing to follow Covid-19 rules. Picture: Archant/Archive

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Best Teacher finalists

Courtney Pettifor, Robyn Dalby Stockwell and Sophie Martin have been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Former Tory councillor ‘banned’ from Conservative club for not following Covid-19 rules

Former Chatteris town and district councillor Geoffrey Brinton (right) says he has been banned from the town�s Conservative club after failing to follow Covid-19 rules. Picture: Archant/Archive

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Best Teacher finalists

Courtney Pettifor, Robyn Dalby Stockwell and Sophie Martin have been nominated for a Ely Hero Award in the Best Teacher category. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Government U-turn on A-levels debacle unlikely to stem the anger felt throughout Cambridgeshire and beyond

Students wearing face masks take part in a protest outside the Department for Education in Westminster, London over the government's handling of A-level results, university provision and bleak employment prospects. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Washout and back-to-back defeats pull no favours for City of Ely

City of Ely suffered a washout coupled with two defeats. Picture: IAN CARTER

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Joe Hemsley-Rudd completes charity cycle from Ely to Great Ormond Street in London

Joe Hemsley-Rudd completed a charity cycle ride from Ely to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Picture: Andrew Sharpe/Joe300.co.uk

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW