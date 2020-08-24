Community unites for charity match between Wilburton and Ely amid coronavirus pandemic

From left: Dom Hunt, captain of Ely City FC Reserves, Damien Whales and Joe Murfitt at the annual charity event between the Robins� second-string and Wilburton Cricket Club. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE MURFITT Archant

Footballers, cricketers, friends and families came together to raise funds for a heartfelt cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Twenty20 charity match between Wilburton Cricket Club and Ely City FC Reserves at The Piece Ground on Friday, August 21 supported the Malcolm Whales Foundation, headed by Damien Whales in memory of his late father Malcolm.

There was also a healthy turnout from the local community for the event, organised by Wilburton first-team players Joe Murfitt and club captain Tom Walker, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a really good evening! We had lots of support from local people coming down to watch despite the blustery winds,” Joe said.

“Both sides had a full 11 and Ely Reserves won by one run! We raised £327 and we are looking to keep this going as a yearly thing.”

MORE: Charity cricket match between Wilburton and Ely aims to raise community spirit for heartfelt cause

It’s hoped the match can ease the strain of lockdown on the charity, which raised £30,000 from its ‘Non-Dorset Walk’ event this summer.

“The charity will have lost out on funds this year without things such as the Dorset Walk not going ahead in its full capacity, so I hope we have been to help them with the funds that we have raised,” Joe said.