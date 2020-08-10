Charity cricket match between Wilburton and Ely aims to raise community spirit for heartfelt cause

A charity cricket match between Wilburton CC and Ely City FC Reserves will raise funds for the Malcolm Whales Foundation this year. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE MURFITT Archant

Organisers of a charity cricket match are hoping to create a positive impact on their local community while raising funds for a cause close to their hearts.

This year’s match between Wilburton Cricket Club and Ely City FC Reserves aims to continue its support for the Malcolm Whales Foundation, which raised £30,000 from its ‘Non-Dorset Walk’ last month.

The event, organised by Wilburton first-team players Joe Murfitt and club captain Tom Walker, has already seen players sign up and many more are expected to show their support off the pitch too.

“As I play for Ely Reserves, we thought it would be easier to organise if we could put it through the team, and we’ve had a good response back,” Joe said.

“We’re doing the charity event for something quite close to the community’s hearts. Damien Whales, the founder, was my PE teacher at Ely College and a lot of the other people who will be playing, so it will be nice to give back to them.

A charity cricket match between Wilburton CC and Ely City FC Reserves will raise funds for the Malcolm Whales Foundation this year. Pictured is Damien Whales, founder of the charity, with family who helped raise funds from the Non-Dorset Walk this year. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE MALCOLM WHALES FOUNDATION A charity cricket match between Wilburton CC and Ely City FC Reserves will raise funds for the Malcolm Whales Foundation this year. Pictured is Damien Whales, founder of the charity, with family who helped raise funds from the Non-Dorset Walk this year. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE MALCOLM WHALES FOUNDATION

“Damien was there the whole time I was there, and we’ve got a good rapport and it’s the same with quite a lot of the other lads.”

It won’t just be what’s happening on the pitch, with a sweepstake for most runs and wickets planned and refreshments will also be available.

A rather different approach will have to be taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, but despite this, Joe is confident the event can raise its intended target of £250 while helping build a reputation for community spirit.

“We thought it would be a good chance to get some more cricket for some of the first-teamers and to help raise some money for a good cause,” he said.

“We want to build up our reputation in the community for doing good things within the community.

“Tom Walker and myself have spent hours down the ground to help renovate the pavilion, work on the pitch and trying to give a good image of ourselves around the local community.

“The support the Foundation has with things like the Dorset Walk, we know doing it for this charity will help raise money for them, but to gain a good amount of support from the local community.

“I think it will be a real success.”

The event takes place at The Piece Ground on Station Road, Wilburton on Friday, August 21 from 6pm. For more information and to donate, visit the event’s Facebook page.