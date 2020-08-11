City of Ely lay down a marker in comfortable opening Cambs League win

City of Ely first-team romped to a comfortable opening win against March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

City of Ely laid down a marker to the rest of the field as they romped to a comfortable win in their season opener.

The city side’s first-team eased to a four-wicket success over March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League at the Paradise Centre on Saturday, as they successfully chased down the visitors’ 48 all out total inside 16 overs.

Tom O’Flaherty impressed with the ball, notching 5-21 while Richard Vincett also shone with figures of 3-0, with Ben Cross (19) and Chris Aniskowicz (17) leading Michael Sellers’ men to victory.

“I thought we bowled and fielded extremely well, took all of our chances and kept March under pressure, which caused some mistakes,” captain Sellers said.

“We certainly have room for improvement as our batting let us down. They bowled well and didn’t give us many opportunities to score, but we were a bit sloppy with our wickets on occasion.

“Saturday’s result wasn’t as straight forward as it may seem, March made us work for it and took six wickets, so credit to them.”

It was a long-awaited return to action for Sellers’ team, who prepared for the reduced campaign with fitness competitions and training sessions.

They also have a Twenty20 friendly lined up with Witcham tonight ahead of a trip to in-form Chatteris 1sts on Saturday, August 15 (1.30pm).

“Before lockdown was eased, a Strava group was created for members of the club to join if they wished, to track members activity throughout the week and try to add a little bit of competition,” he said.

“Before competitive cricket was allowed, we’d been mainly netting, getting bowlers into rhythm and batsman into some form.

“The friendly is aimed at getting everyone in the club some cricket, given how short the season is and large number of members.”

The club’s 2nd XI fell to their first defeat in CCA Group H with a five-wicket defeat at Over 1sts, after being bowled out for 99.

Eric Wynton’s half-century could not prevent the Sunday XI from losing by five wickets at Godmanchester Town in the Sunday Division of the Hunts League.

The visitors were skittled for 171 all out, which the hosts managed to achieve in 31 overs, despite Chris Atkinson’s 2-27 and Alex Millard’s 2-35.

This Saturday, the 2nd XI entertain Chippenham 1sts (1.30pm) while the Sunday XI welcome Houghton & Wyton 1sts on Sunday, August 16 (1pm).