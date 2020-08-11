Advanced search

City of Ely lay down a marker in comfortable opening Cambs League win

PUBLISHED: 11:40 11 August 2020

City of Ely first-team romped to a comfortable opening win against March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League. Picture: IAN CARTER

City of Ely first-team romped to a comfortable opening win against March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

City of Ely laid down a marker to the rest of the field as they romped to a comfortable win in their season opener.

The city side’s first-team eased to a four-wicket success over March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League at the Paradise Centre on Saturday, as they successfully chased down the visitors’ 48 all out total inside 16 overs.

Tom O’Flaherty impressed with the ball, notching 5-21 while Richard Vincett also shone with figures of 3-0, with Ben Cross (19) and Chris Aniskowicz (17) leading Michael Sellers’ men to victory.

“I thought we bowled and fielded extremely well, took all of our chances and kept March under pressure, which caused some mistakes,” captain Sellers said.

“We certainly have room for improvement as our batting let us down. They bowled well and didn’t give us many opportunities to score, but we were a bit sloppy with our wickets on occasion.

“Saturday’s result wasn’t as straight forward as it may seem, March made us work for it and took six wickets, so credit to them.”

It was a long-awaited return to action for Sellers’ team, who prepared for the reduced campaign with fitness competitions and training sessions.

They also have a Twenty20 friendly lined up with Witcham tonight ahead of a trip to in-form Chatteris 1sts on Saturday, August 15 (1.30pm).

“Before lockdown was eased, a Strava group was created for members of the club to join if they wished, to track members activity throughout the week and try to add a little bit of competition,” he said.

“Before competitive cricket was allowed, we’d been mainly netting, getting bowlers into rhythm and batsman into some form.

“The friendly is aimed at getting everyone in the club some cricket, given how short the season is and large number of members.”

MORE: Cricketers stay motivated and keep fit thanks to lockdown fitness test

The club’s 2nd XI fell to their first defeat in CCA Group H with a five-wicket defeat at Over 1sts, after being bowled out for 99.

Eric Wynton’s half-century could not prevent the Sunday XI from losing by five wickets at Godmanchester Town in the Sunday Division of the Hunts League.

The visitors were skittled for 171 all out, which the hosts managed to achieve in 31 overs, despite Chris Atkinson’s 2-27 and Alex Millard’s 2-35.

This Saturday, the 2nd XI entertain Chippenham 1sts (1.30pm) while the Sunday XI welcome Houghton & Wyton 1sts on Sunday, August 16 (1pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Couple lands dream wedding after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition to win the prize. Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

What a moment for East Cambridgeshire as three community projects - including a new arts centre for Soham - win £1.4m funding from the county council

Spencer Mill, Soham, set to become a modern arts theatre. Additional funding has been received from the county council to make the dream happen. Picture; ARCHANT/FILE

Most Read

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Couple lands dream wedding after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition to win the prize. Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

What a moment for East Cambridgeshire as three community projects - including a new arts centre for Soham - win £1.4m funding from the county council

Spencer Mill, Soham, set to become a modern arts theatre. Additional funding has been received from the county council to make the dream happen. Picture; ARCHANT/FILE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in council’s annual black sack distribution

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in East Cambs Council’s annual black sack distribution. Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambs Councill, is pictured with Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

City of Ely lay down a marker in comfortable opening Cambs League win

City of Ely first-team romped to a comfortable opening win against March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League. Picture: IAN CARTER

From Dortmund to the Fens, one of Cambridgeshire’s youngest coaches speaks on his pursuit to perfection

Alfie Tate has gained experience at both youth and senior level during his time in coaching, and is now the first-team coach at Pinchbeck United. Picture: DAN MASON

Cambs Cops launch emergency service ‘Blue Light Race’ in aid of Meadowgate Academy

Aaaand they're off!! The Blue Light Race is officially on! Picture: Policing Fenland

Gymgoer drowns while swimming at Bawsey Pits just two days after 22nd birthday

Kristers Bednarskis drowned at Bawsey Pits Country Park near King�s Lynn on Saturday, August 8 � just days after his 22nd birthday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography/GoFundMe