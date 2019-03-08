Olympic champ Goldie Sayers 'thrilled' to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

British javelin record holder Goldie Sayers will receive her 2008 Olympic bronze medal in front of her home crowd.

Following a re-evaluation of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2016, Russian Mariya Abakumova was disqualified and her original silver medal winning position invalidated.

Goldie, from Newmarket but a former King's Ely student, finished in 4th and retired from competition in 2017.

However, she was elevated into the bronze medal position after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed Abakumova's removal in 2018.

Her medal will be presented this Saturday (July 20) at the Muller Anniversary Games, just before the main Diamond League event programme starts.

The 36-year-old said:" I'm thrilled to be receiving my medal in front of a home crowd in such an iconic stadium.

"It means so much to me to be able to share this special moment in front of friends, family, coaches and teachers who all supported me for so many years during my athletics career.

"I would love to have as many people in the stadium to share this amazing moment with me."

UK athletics interim chief executive Nigel Holl said "everyone was delighted" that Goldie will finally have her moment.

He said: "It has been a long time in coming and undoubtedly, she lost the opportunity to celebrate her success as she should have done on that night in Beijing 11 years ago.

"However, to receive her medal amongst fellow British athletes past and present in front of her Team GB colleagues and friends will I'm sure make the occasion special for her, and we're delighted to have this opportunity to share this moment with her at the Muller Anniversary Games and make it an occasion she will never forget."

Sir Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association, added: "We are delighted to be able to present Goldie with her long-awaited Olympic bronze medal.

"Goldie was denied the opportunity to celebrate in Beijing over a decade ago, due to doping cheats, so it seems only fitting that she is recognised and is able to celebrate in front of the home crowd with her friends and family."