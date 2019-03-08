Free entry to first day of racing at Newmarket for Ely residents

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage. Archant

People in Ely and the surrounding villages are being offered free entry to Newmarket Racecourses for the first day of the season on Tuesday April 16.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage. Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage.

For the first time, all residents with a CB postcode are being offered free entry to the bet365 Craven Meeting’s Community Day, which features the Group 3 Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes.

The day also features a pair of Listed contents in the bet365 European Free Handicap Stakes and the bet365 Feilden Stakes, the latter of which unearthed the mighty Golden Horn in in 2015.

There will also be Easter egg hunts, face painting and crafts plus the unveiling of the new Rowley Mile Kids Club mascot.

CB residents can claim their free ticket to by clicking here and using the promotional code CRAVENCB when prompted. Children under 18 receive free entry.

The promotional code will give CB residents access to two complimentary grandstand and paddock tickets.