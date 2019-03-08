Advanced search

Tigers unveil fresh leadership ahead of new campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:33 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 14 June 2019

Matt McCarthy was unveiled as the new first-team captain this week. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Ely Tigers have announced their new captains ahead of the new campaign.

Matt McCarthy was unveiled as first-team skipper at the club's AGM on Wednesday, with Jon Hunt taking control of the Development XV.

McCarthy has been with Tigers for nearly 10 years and was part of the side that narrowly missed out on promotion from the London 3 Eastern Counties League last term, but he will be inspired by following the same path as his father.

He said: "I am honoured to be given the responsibility of first-team captain for the upcoming season and I hope that I will be able to help guide the team to promotion to London 2 North East.

"I've played under some great coaches and captains having learnt a lot from all of them.

"I have plenty of experience closer to home that I can learn from as my father was also captain of Ely, so to have both generations on the Captains Board is something that I will be immensely proud of."

Club chairman Chris Day added: "I've had the pleasure of playing alongside both these guys over the years and feel very confident that we have the right people for the respective positions."

