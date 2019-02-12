Mountain bike racing for Ely & District Cycling Club riders

Riders of all ages from the Ely & District Cycling Club - B&T Motor Repairs took part in mountain bike races at the weekend.

Junior rider Ollie Sinden was racing downhill in the second race of the 100 per cent Minidownhill series at the Forest of Dean.

Ollie’s first run went well, leaving him in fourth place and less than a second behind the rider in third place.

He was hoping to improve on this in the second race, but crashed towards the end of the run and ended up seventh overall.

Sunday also saw the final round of the Revel Outdoors Winter Series cross-country races at Shouldham Warren.

Dan Bromilow took part in the three hour race for veterans and finished in 40th place.

In the 1.5 hour races, Matt Eley took a podium place in the senior race finishing in third place while Mikie Burrell finished in 15th place in the same race.

In the veteran 1.5 hour race Cliff Loveday was the first Ely rider to finish, in 47th place, followed by Martin Holland in 62nd place and George Hallam in 94th place.

