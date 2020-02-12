Advanced search

Ely rowing club welcome new members at regional tournament

PUBLISHED: 16:17 12 February 2020

The Isle of Ely crew with Teresa Aslett as cox competing in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE

The Isle of Ely crew with Teresa Aslett as cox competing in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE

Archant

Isle of Ely Rowing Club were one of three eastern region clubs to welcome novice rowers as part of a drive to encourage more people into the sport.

Kiran Chavda (left), investment manager from Charles Stanley presenting Nicola Webster, captain of novice rowers at St Neots Rowing Club with the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNEKiran Chavda (left), investment manager from Charles Stanley presenting Nicola Webster, captain of novice rowers at St Neots Rowing Club with the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE

The arrival of the Charles Stanley recreational quads has encouraged adults and juniors to take part in a 'learn to row' course over the last two years. and to provide an opportunity for novice rowers to experience different forms of rowing.

The club, alongside St Neots Rowing Club and West Norfolk Rowing Club, each hosted a leg from the Charles Stanley Cup event from November last year through to this month, where each club fielded two crews.

Isle of Ely hosted the November leg, which involved a side-by-side spring regatta over 300m.

Each crew raced against each other with the winning crews and fastest crew achieving points and, for fun, the crew with the best hats also gained points.

All competitors in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNEAll competitors in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE

In the 'best hats' category, West Norfolk were crowned champions after making their own Viking hats, as St Neots were overall winners on the day.

January saw the crews arriving in Denver near Downham Market for a bitterly cold second leg of the event, which West Norfolk topped after activities including an obstacle course, a skills demonstration and a throw line challenge.

St Neots then hosted and won the final leg, who achieved maximum points over 1000m timed races and were also crowned overall winners of the Charles Stanley Cup.

Representatives of Charles Stanley Wealth Managers, who presented the cup, said: "It was great to support such a fun event where local clubs can come together in friendly competition and to see the boats being utilised to the benefit of local people."

To find out more about Isle of Ely Rowing Club's 'learn to row' courses, visit https://www.elyrowingclub.org.uk/.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

After completing an apprenticeship at JDR Cable Systems in Littleport Aaron Ellis is now months from finishing his degree

Aaron Ellis, who completed an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering at JDR Cable Systems in Littleport, has shared his story as part of National Apprenticeship Week. Picture: JDR CABLE SYSTEMS

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

After completing an apprenticeship at JDR Cable Systems in Littleport Aaron Ellis is now months from finishing his degree

Aaron Ellis, who completed an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering at JDR Cable Systems in Littleport, has shared his story as part of National Apprenticeship Week. Picture: JDR CABLE SYSTEMS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Consultation launched on Cambridgeshire’s new ‘world-class’ public transport system

Consultation launched on Cambridgeshire’s new ‘world-class’ public transport system CAM. Picture: CAPCA

Spine-chilling thriller The Woman In Black comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Spine-chilling thriller The Woman In Black comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 24 to Saturday 29 February.

Ely rowing club welcome new members at regional tournament

The Isle of Ely crew with Teresa Aslett as cox competing in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE

Soham man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

New artwork MOTHER…to help people ‘connect with nature’ is launched at Wicken Fen

New artwork has been constructed at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST
Drive 24