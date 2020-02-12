Ely rowing club welcome new members at regional tournament

The Isle of Ely crew with Teresa Aslett as cox competing in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE Archant

Isle of Ely Rowing Club were one of three eastern region clubs to welcome novice rowers as part of a drive to encourage more people into the sport.

Kiran Chavda (left), investment manager from Charles Stanley presenting Nicola Webster, captain of novice rowers at St Neots Rowing Club with the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE Kiran Chavda (left), investment manager from Charles Stanley presenting Nicola Webster, captain of novice rowers at St Neots Rowing Club with the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE

The arrival of the Charles Stanley recreational quads has encouraged adults and juniors to take part in a 'learn to row' course over the last two years. and to provide an opportunity for novice rowers to experience different forms of rowing.

The club, alongside St Neots Rowing Club and West Norfolk Rowing Club, each hosted a leg from the Charles Stanley Cup event from November last year through to this month, where each club fielded two crews.

Isle of Ely hosted the November leg, which involved a side-by-side spring regatta over 300m.

Each crew raced against each other with the winning crews and fastest crew achieving points and, for fun, the crew with the best hats also gained points.

All competitors in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE All competitors in the Charles Stanley Cup. Picture: ANDY COCKAYNE

In the 'best hats' category, West Norfolk were crowned champions after making their own Viking hats, as St Neots were overall winners on the day.

January saw the crews arriving in Denver near Downham Market for a bitterly cold second leg of the event, which West Norfolk topped after activities including an obstacle course, a skills demonstration and a throw line challenge.

St Neots then hosted and won the final leg, who achieved maximum points over 1000m timed races and were also crowned overall winners of the Charles Stanley Cup.

Representatives of Charles Stanley Wealth Managers, who presented the cup, said: "It was great to support such a fun event where local clubs can come together in friendly competition and to see the boats being utilised to the benefit of local people."

To find out more about Isle of Ely Rowing Club's 'learn to row' courses, visit https://www.elyrowingclub.org.uk/.

