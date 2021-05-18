Published: 2:57 PM May 18, 2021

Action from City of Ely vs Chatteris in the Cambs League. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Triumph and frustration are perhaps the two emotions that ran through some of our local cricketers on Saturday.

For Wilburton, they secured a win in their first game of the season, Campbell Saul’s 91 firing Tom Walker’s men to a 53-run success over Cambourne 2nds in CCA Senior League Division Two.

Wilburton 2nds reigned supreme at St Ives & Warboys 3rds in Division Three North by 26 runs after successfully defending a score of 109, while the 3rds suffered an 82-run defeat at home to Sutton 2nds in Division Five North.

Meanwhile, City of Ely were on their way to posting a 200-plus score against Chatteris in their CCA Senior League Division One opener had it not been for rain causing the match to be abandoned after 37 overs.

Ely’s 2nds were in action, however, but lost by seven wickets at St Ives & Warboys 2nds in Division Two North.

On May 22, Wilburton visit Cambourne 2nds, the 2nds host Chatteris 2nds at The Piece Ground and the 3rds go to City of Ely 3rds.

Ely are at Royston, the 2nds welcome Histon 3rds to the Paradise Centre while on Sunday, Houghton & Wyton are the visitors in Division Five of the Hunts League.