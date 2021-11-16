Lucas Bowman came ninth, equalling his season best position for Ely. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Near misses and personal bests were in full flow for Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs.

There was a strong turnout from the club for the fifth round of the Eastern Cyclocross League at West Stow Country Park near Bury St Edmunds, featuring Harvey Woodroffe.

The junior rider missed out on a podium place in the under 12s race in fourth place, while Lucas Bowman came ninth, equalling his season best position.

In the youth race, Tom Lewis came fourth overall while Kieran Vanhoutte finished 22nds despite a fast start and being one of the youngest riders in the field.

Isaac Barton (pictured battled in the senior race for Ely in the fifth round of the Eastern Cyclocross League. - Credit: Fergus Muir

Isaac Barton and Joshua Woodroffe battled in the senior race, coming 56th and 57th respectively, the pair crossing just 29 seconds apart from one another.

In the V40 category, Ferenc Vanhoutte recovered from a heavy crash to finish in 36th spot, and Neil Bowman came 8th out of 80 riders in the V50 race.