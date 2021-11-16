News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Harvey edged out of podium spot for city cyclists

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:36 PM November 16, 2021
Lucas Bowman for Ely Cycling Club

Lucas Bowman came ninth, equalling his season best position for Ely. - Credit: Ely & District Cycling Club

Near misses and personal bests were in full flow for Ely & District Cycling Club – B&T Motor Repairs. 

There was a strong turnout from the club for the fifth round of the Eastern Cyclocross League at West Stow Country Park near Bury St Edmunds, featuring Harvey Woodroffe. 

The junior rider missed out on a podium place in the under 12s race in fourth place, while Lucas Bowman came ninth, equalling his season best position. 

In the youth race, Tom Lewis came fourth overall while Kieran Vanhoutte finished 22nds despite a fast start and being one of the youngest riders in the field. 

Isaac Barton for Ely Cycling Club

Isaac Barton (pictured battled in the senior race for Ely in the fifth round of the Eastern Cyclocross League. - Credit: Fergus Muir

Isaac Barton and Joshua Woodroffe battled in the senior race, coming 56th and 57th respectively, the pair crossing just 29 seconds apart from one another. 

In the V40 category, Ferenc Vanhoutte recovered from a heavy crash to finish in 36th spot, and Neil Bowman came 8th out of 80 riders in the V50 race. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare
  2. 2 Care worker stole from severely disabled man to buy games consoles and takeaways
  3. 3 Drivers flee after crashing into parked cars in two separate collisions
  1. 4 Councillors given police warnings over Covid breaches
  2. 5 Chair forced to resign for health reasons
  3. 6 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
  4. 7 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  5. 8 Garden gets touch of ‘post-lockdown TLC’
  6. 9 Hotel restaurant awarded two AA rosettes for ‘excellent standards'
  7. 10 Underground fire forces road to close
Cycling
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cityglades homes., Ditton Walk, Cambridge Tuesday 09 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambs Live

Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Christmas | Video

Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Cambs Live

Cars enter river after Fenland crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Pitts

Police name victim of guided busway fatality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon