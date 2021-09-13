News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Hard-fought win for Fen Tigers marred by horror crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:07 PM September 13, 2021   
Sam Hagon in action for Mildenhall Fen Tigers vs Leicester

Sam Hagon (red) was taken to hospital after a horror crash during Mildenhall Fen Tigers' meeting with Leicester Lion Cubs. - Credit: Derek Leader

Mildenhall Fen Tigers recorded a hard-fought victory in their National Development League clash that was marred by a horror crash. 

Youngster Sam Hagon hit the air fence after an incident on the first bend against Leicester Lion Cubs on Sunday and was taken to hospital, where he needed 20 stitches above his eye. 

Luke Ruddick also picked up a leg injury in the 47-41 win that propelled Mildenhall, who have won four in a row, up to second in the table. 

Leicester’s bright start saw them ahead after five heats, before a 4-2 and 5-1 in heats six and seven saw the Fen Tigers take an unassailable lead. 

Despite Mildenhall’s Nathan Ablitt being excluded later on, captain Jordan Jenkins and Jason Edwards both hit double figures while Sam Bebee and Elliot Kelly showed good form. 

Mildenhall Fen Tigers vs Leicester Lion Cubs National Development League SEP 2021

Sam Bebee (blue) and Jordan Jenkins (red) in action for Mildenhall Fen Tigers vs Leicester Lion Cubs. - Credit: Derek Leader

Jason Edwards for Mildenhall Fen Tigers vs Leicester Lion Cubs

Jason Edwards (front) scored double figures for Mildenhall Fen Tigers in their win over Leicester Lion Cubs in the National Development League. - Credit: Derek Leader

Team manager Malcolm Vasey said: “The loss of Luke and Sam was hard to take and we hope that their injuries are not as bad as they seemed at the time.    

“We will regroup now and look ahead to our remaining meetings and keep pushing on the best we can in the circumstances we find ourselves in.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash 
  2. 2 How it all began, and how it's going for the Princess of Wales hospital
  3. 3 The power of village spirit helps pub reach landmark year
  1. 4 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
  2. 5 Sky diving from 15,000 feet, Bridget shows she is THE head for heights 
  3. 6 £20m drugs conspiracy: 22 gang members jailed for 200 years 
  4. 7 Pub reopens with new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining after makeover
  5. 8 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed
  6. 9 Hard-fought win for Fen Tigers marred by horror crash
  7. 10 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon

Mildenhall, who host a select squad at West Row this Sunday, then host Berwick in the league on September 26. 

Mildenhall Fen Tigers: Jenkins 10+1 (5 rides) , Edwards 10 (5), Kelly 8+2 (5), Hagon 7+1 (4), Bebee 7+1 (4), Ablitt 5+1 (6) and Ruddick 0 (1) w/d. 

Leicester Lion Cubs: J. Thompson 14 (6 rides), D Thompson 11+2 (5), Trigger 8+1 (5), Spencer 4 (5). Simpson 4 (6), Ward 0 (3) and R/R Lawlor. 

Speedway
Mildenhall News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

Food and Drink

11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon
Field blaze in Soham

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Well-developed fire found in Cambs field

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden was reportedly filming at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

Cambs Live

James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live

Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon