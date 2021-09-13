Published: 4:07 PM September 13, 2021

Sam Hagon (red) was taken to hospital after a horror crash during Mildenhall Fen Tigers' meeting with Leicester Lion Cubs. - Credit: Derek Leader

Mildenhall Fen Tigers recorded a hard-fought victory in their National Development League clash that was marred by a horror crash.

Youngster Sam Hagon hit the air fence after an incident on the first bend against Leicester Lion Cubs on Sunday and was taken to hospital, where he needed 20 stitches above his eye.

Luke Ruddick also picked up a leg injury in the 47-41 win that propelled Mildenhall, who have won four in a row, up to second in the table.

Leicester’s bright start saw them ahead after five heats, before a 4-2 and 5-1 in heats six and seven saw the Fen Tigers take an unassailable lead.

Despite Mildenhall’s Nathan Ablitt being excluded later on, captain Jordan Jenkins and Jason Edwards both hit double figures while Sam Bebee and Elliot Kelly showed good form.

Sam Bebee (blue) and Jordan Jenkins (red) in action for Mildenhall Fen Tigers vs Leicester Lion Cubs. - Credit: Derek Leader

Jason Edwards (front) scored double figures for Mildenhall Fen Tigers in their win over Leicester Lion Cubs in the National Development League. - Credit: Derek Leader

Team manager Malcolm Vasey said: “The loss of Luke and Sam was hard to take and we hope that their injuries are not as bad as they seemed at the time.

“We will regroup now and look ahead to our remaining meetings and keep pushing on the best we can in the circumstances we find ourselves in.”

Mildenhall, who host a select squad at West Row this Sunday, then host Berwick in the league on September 26.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers: Jenkins 10+1 (5 rides) , Edwards 10 (5), Kelly 8+2 (5), Hagon 7+1 (4), Bebee 7+1 (4), Ablitt 5+1 (6) and Ruddick 0 (1) w/d.

Leicester Lion Cubs: J. Thompson 14 (6 rides), D Thompson 11+2 (5), Trigger 8+1 (5), Spencer 4 (5). Simpson 4 (6), Ward 0 (3) and R/R Lawlor.