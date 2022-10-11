Luke, 15, stars on debut to gift Tigers a lifeline
Derek Barclay
Derek Barclay
Top performances from Jason Edwards and 15-year-old Luke Harrison gave Mildenhall Fen Tigers a promising position as they eye a National Development League play-off final.
Captain Edwards scored 16 points while Harrison also claimed double figures on his debut in Tigers’ 46-43 defeat at Berwick Bullets on October 8.
But it was an all-round team effort that made light of the tricky Shielfield Park circuit, where the hosts have gone two full league seasons unbeaten.
Reigning Great Britain youth champion Harrison got off to a fast start and won two more races in 5-1 heats to Tigers in heats 11 and 12.
After those two Harrison wins plus second-place finishes for Edwards and Josh Warren, the deficit was down to four points.
Jack Kingston also made an impact, turning a 5-1 reverse into a level heat after passing Mason Watson at the start of lap four before surging to the finish line.
Having started 12 points behind in heat 11, two successive 5-1s gave Tigers hope with the 13th heat approaching.
Bullets skipper Kyle Bickley went through the tapes and was placed on a 15-metre handicap, while the same rider fell in the re-run leading to a stoppage.
Bickley’s teammate Greg Blair was disqualified while not under power at the time of stoppage, before Kingston fell heavily on the opening bend of lap four.
His teammate Edwards was on hand to finish, but rules state to get second place, Kingston needed to push home within two minutes and he did just that.
But a fall from Harrison in the penultimate race saw Berwick regain the lead, although Edwards did cut the gap to just three points heading into this Sunday’s second leg at West Row.
Berwick Bullets
Kyle Bickley - 8 points
Ace Pijper - 7+3
Ben Rathbone - 2
Luke Crang - 14
Greg Blair - 3+2
Kieran Douglas - 2+1
Mason Watson - 10+1
Mildenhall Fen Tigers
Jason Edwards - 16+1
James Shanes – Rider Replacement
Josh Warren - 4+2
Alex Spooner - 5
Jack Kingston - 6+1
Luke Harrison - 11
Luke Muff - 1
Owen Booth - DNR