Mildenhall Speedway reveal new club branding

The new Mildenhall Fen Tigers logo Archant

Mildenhall’s management consortium have announced new club branding ahead of the 2019 season.

The new Fen Tiger is one they hope will appeal to supporters of all ages as they prepare for a new era at Mildenhall Speedway.

The club will now be known as the Mildenhall Fen Tigers proudly sponsored by Manchetts Rescue and Recovery following the decision to step down as joint main sponsor by KJM Road Sweepers.

Speaking about the changes Lee Chipchase said: “We would like to go on record as thanking Trevor Murkin of KJM Road Sweepers for his wonderful support of the club over the past eight years.

“He has been a major reason that the club has not only survived but progressed so well. We are pleased to say that Trevor has not left the club and we are very grateful to him for agreeing to continue to help the club for the coming season, he has always been a true friend of Mildenhall Speedway.

“We will now be known as the Mildenhall Fen Tigers proudly sponsored by Manchetts Rescue and Recovery and, like with Trevor, the help and support we are receiving from Sean Manchett and Manchetts Rescue and Recovery was a major reason in us having the confidence to take over the club.

“We are thankful to have such a strong, positive and open relationship with them. They have a positive vision like we do for the club as we move forward and their help with the branding and marketing side is greatly appreciated.

“As well as their continued sponsorship of the club they will also be sponsoring two of the 2019 Fen Tigers – Danny Ayres and Sam Bebee – which is great news for them and the club.

“The new branding was something we have been discussing for a while as we wanted to update the Fen Tiger ahead of what is in many ways a new era for our club.

“We appreciate that change is sometimes difficult but hopefully supporters will like the new branding which will appear on all clothing and merchandise as well as the new race jackets for this season.”