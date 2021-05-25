News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Mildenhall Fen Tigers announce line-up for British semi-final

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:53 PM May 25, 2021   
Mildenhall Fen Tigers line-up 2021

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their line-up for their British under-21 semi-final event, which includes Sam Hagon, Sam Bebee, Jordan Jenkins and Arran Butcher. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their line-up ahead of the British under-21 semi-final they are hosting this summer. 

Sixteen riders will feature in the semi-final on Sunday, June 6 at West Row,, 3pm, one week after the first semi-final at Newcastle. 

The top six riders from the Fen Tigers event and the Newcastle round qualify, joining the top four riders from the 2020 British under-21 final featuring ex-Mildenhall star Drew Kemp. 

Neil Vatcher, Great Britain’s Young Lions boss, said: “Both line-ups look extremely competitive, with a mix of some of the bigger names in the Under 21 group along with some of the younger boys, who are making their debuts in this competition in 2021." 

Sam Hagon Mildenhall Fen Tigers 2021

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their line-up for their British under-21 semi-final event, which includes Sam Hagon (pictured), Sam Bebee, Jordan Jenkins and Arran Butcher. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Phil Kirk, co-owner at Mildenhall Fen Tigers, added: "This is a great way for us to open our season and we would like to thank Neil for all his support in getting this meeting to Mildenhall.  

“I am sure our fans will be pleased to see that five of our youngsters will be in the meeting and it is sure to be an exciting return to the track following 20 months with no speedway at Mildenhall Stadium." 

Sam Bebee Mildenhall Fen Tigers 2021

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their line-up for their British under-21 semi-final event, which includes Sam Hagon, Sam Bebee (pictured), Jordan Jenkins and Arran Butcher. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

The Mildenhall line-up is as follows:  

Jake Mulford; Jamie Bursill; Jordan Jenkins; Henry Atkins; Chad Wirtzfeld; Harry McGurk; Jordan Palin; Sam Bebee; Sam Hagon; Jack Parkinson Blackburn; Elliot Kelly; Arran Butcher; Sam McGurk; Nathan Ablitt; Alex Spooner and Josh Warren. 

Jordan Jenkins Mildenhall Fen Tigers 2021

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their line-up for their British under-21 semi-final event, which includes Sam Hagon, Sam Bebee, Jordan Jenkins (pictured) and Arran Butcher. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Arran Butcher Mildenhall Fen Tigers 2021

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their line-up for their British under-21 semi-final event, which includes Sam Hagon, Sam Bebee, Jordan Jenkins and Arran Butcher (pictured). - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

