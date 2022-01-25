Jason Edwards will be going for his fifth British Under 21 final when he represents Mildenhall Fen Tigers in the semi-final event at West Row. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Mildenhall Fen Tigers fans’ favourite Jason Edwards is hoping to reach a fifth British Under 21 final in a row as the club prepares to host this year’s qualifier.

Edwards, who has returned to West Row for the 2022 season, will be joined by teammate Elliot Kelly for the semi-final event on April 10, 3pm.

This will be the second successive year that Mildenhall have staged the British Under 21 semi-final, which will also include ex-Fen Tigers Sam Hagon and Nathan Ablitt.

Six qualifiers from this event will join 10 seeded riders in the final, with the date and time to be confirmed.

Phil Kirk, co-owner of Mildenhall Fen Tigers, said: “With just the one semi-final this year it should be a highly competitive event with no quarter given.”

Jason Gardner has joined Mildenhall Fen Tigers as joint team manager alongside Malcolm Vasey. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Mildenhall will defend their National Development League title they won last year in an eight-team division this year.

Jason Gardner has joined the Fen Tigers as joint team manager alongside Malcolm Vasey for the 2022 campaign.