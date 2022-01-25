News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Mildenhall Fen Tigers favourite guns for national glory

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:42 AM January 25, 2022
Updated: 11:45 AM January 25, 2022
Jason Edwards of Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Jason Edwards will be going for his fifth British Under 21 final when he represents Mildenhall Fen Tigers in the semi-final event at West Row. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Mildenhall Fen Tigers fans’ favourite Jason Edwards is hoping to reach a fifth British Under 21 final in a row as the club prepares to host this year’s qualifier. 

Edwards, who has returned to West Row for the 2022 season, will be joined by teammate Elliot Kelly for the semi-final event on April 10, 3pm. 

This will be the second successive year that Mildenhall have staged the British Under 21 semi-final, which will also include ex-Fen Tigers Sam Hagon and Nathan Ablitt. 

Six qualifiers from this event will join 10 seeded riders in the final, with the date and time to be confirmed. 

Phil Kirk, co-owner of Mildenhall Fen Tigers, said: “With just the one semi-final this year it should be a highly competitive event with no quarter given.” 

Jason Gardner appointed joint team manager of Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Jason Gardner has joined Mildenhall Fen Tigers as joint team manager alongside Malcolm Vasey. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Mildenhall will defend their National Development League title they won last year in an eight-team division this year. 

Jason Gardner has joined the Fen Tigers as joint team manager alongside Malcolm Vasey for the 2022 campaign. 

Speedway
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A petition to save The Lazy Otter pub in Stretham has reached over 200 signatures so far.

Petition launched to save village pub

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Louis and Rachael Thorold A10 Waterbeach crash

Cambs Live News

Woman summonsed in connection with crash that killed Louis Thorold

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Rickwood site off A142 Chatteris and Mepal

Cambs Live News

Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer, Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub company comes out fighting to keep controversial cuppa sign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon