Fen Tigers pull off finals 'coup' ahead of speedway summer

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:54 PM March 5, 2021   
Mildenhall Fen Tigers will host two British finals events at their West Row home this summer.

Two major finals events will be coming to the home of Mildenhall Fen Tigers this summer. 

The Fen Tigers will stage the British under-19 final at West Row on Sunday, August 22, where ex-Mildenhall star Drew Kemp will go for a hat-trick of wins in the event. 

Greg Palmer, co-promoter at Mildenhall Fen Tigers, said: “This is another exciting moment for us and our supporters.  

“To hold such an event at Mildenhall is quite a coup and we will do everything we can to guarantee it is a day to remember in the history of Mildenhall Speedway for all the right reasons.” 

It was also confirmed that West Row will host the second British under-21 semi-final on Sunday, June 6, one week after the first semi-final at Newcastle. 

The Suffolk outfit will work alongside British Speedways Promoters Ltd on other high-profile events to coincide with their National Development League campaign. 

The club said: “With the delayed start and truncated season, it has not been an easy task, added to which the Euros football final and Cardiff Speedway Grand Prix on successive weekends in July have taken away valuable summer Sundays.  

“We will announce our dates as soon as possible, but would be grateful to supporters for their understanding that the usual flow of meetings we attempt to have in a normal season may not be achieved so successfully this year.” 

