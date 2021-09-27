Edwards shines as Mildenhall Fen Tigers surge to the top
Credit: Derek Leader
Jason Edwards produced a stylish display to send Mildenhall Fen Tigers surging to the summit of the National Development League.
Edwards’ 18-point maximum helped deliver a 61-29 victory over Berwick Bullets on Sunday, as well as going to within a second of the track record in his opening ride.
The win was somewhat overshadowed by the loss of Berwick riders Ben Rathbone and Luke Crang who both pulled out after they crashed into the first bend air fence in heat three.
Sam Bebee excelled at reserve alongside captain Jordan Jenkins to score 11 points each at West Row.
Nathan Ablitt also shone with 10 points, while Elliot Kelly contributed to the rout.
The Fen Tigers were due to be at Armadale on Friday, which has been postponed and face Kent in a league clash on October 19.
Mildenhall Fen Tigers: Edwards 18 (6 rides), Jenkins 11+3 (5), Bebee 11+1 (5), Ablitt 10+1 (5), Terry-Daley 6+3 (5) Kelly 5+3 (4).
Berwick: Bickley 9 (5 rides), Blair 8 (5), Kieran Douglas 7+2 (7), Mason Watson 3 (5), Ryan MacDonald 1 (4), Crang 1 (1 ride W/D) and Rathbone 0 (1 ride W/D).