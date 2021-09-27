News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Sport

Edwards shines as Mildenhall Fen Tigers surge to the top

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:29 PM September 27, 2021   
Jason Edwards and Jordan Jenkins in action for Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Jason Edwards (blue) scored a maximum 18 points to lead Mildenhall Fen Tigers towards a 61-29 victory over Berwick Bullets. - Credit: Derek Leader

Jason Edwards produced a stylish display to send Mildenhall Fen Tigers surging to the summit of the National Development League. 

Edwards’ 18-point maximum helped deliver a 61-29 victory over Berwick Bullets on Sunday, as well as going to within a second of the track record in his opening ride. 

The win was somewhat overshadowed by the loss of Berwick riders Ben Rathbone and Luke Crang who both pulled out after they crashed into the first bend air fence in heat three. 

Jason Edwards riding for Mildenhall Fen Tigers vs Berwick

Jason Edwards (red) scored a maximum 18 points to lead Mildenhall Fen Tigers towards a 61-29 victory over Berwick Bullets. - Credit: Derek Leader

Sam Bebee excelled at reserve alongside captain Jordan Jenkins to score 11 points each at West Row. 

Nathan Ablitt also shone with 10 points, while Elliot Kelly contributed to the rout. 

The Fen Tigers were due to be at Armadale on Friday, which has been postponed and face Kent in a league clash on October 19. 

Jason Edwards in action for Mildenhall Fen Tigers vs Berwick

Jason Edwards (red) scored a maximum 18 points to lead Mildenhall Fen Tigers towards a 61-29 victory over Berwick Bullets. - Credit: Derek Leader

Mildenhall Fen Tigers: Edwards 18 (6 rides), Jenkins 11+3 (5), Bebee 11+1 (5), Ablitt 10+1 (5), Terry-Daley 6+3 (5) Kelly 5+3 (4). 

Most Read

  1. 1 The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  
  2. 2 Zero hygiene rating for East Cambs take-away
  3. 3 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
  1. 4 Name announced for 680 home development
  2. 5 East Cambridgeshire GPs kick start Covid-19 booster jab programme
  3. 6 Chatteris camel chaos, Wilburton wine and Ely impresario all have a story.  
  4. 7 Tories regain Soham seat in East Cambs by-election
  5. 8 Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash
  6. 9 ‘Hats off to our amazing bus driver’ - Keli praised for her service
  7. 10 'Amazing return' as pumpkin fair attracts massive crowd

Berwick: Bickley 9 (5 rides), Blair 8 (5), Kieran Douglas 7+2 (7), Mason Watson 3 (5), Ryan MacDonald 1 (4), Crang 1 (1 ride W/D) and Rathbone 0 (1 ride W/D).  

Speedway
Mildenhall News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Truly spectacular fireworks in Ely - from three years ago - with the cathedral as a backdrop. 

Cambs Live

Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
BMW crash Wisbech

Cambs Live

Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Dunn, 24, was caught when police were told he had uploaded images of children

Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Accent Homes claim ‘a new proposal in this area would help to enliven and complement this residential setting”.

‘Tired and dated’ road can only get better with our 40 new homes, say...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon