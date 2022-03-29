Mildenhall Fen Tigers to get first action of 2022 at Ipswich
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Mildenhall Fen Tigers, sponsored by Manchetts Rescue & Recovery, get their first taste of team action this Thursday (March 31) in a special all-Suffolk challenge at Ipswich.
Following the Ipswich Witches v King’s Lynn Stars match (start time 7.30pm), there will be a six-heat challenge in the second half between a Ipswich Juniors’ quartet and a Fen Tigers Select.
Four of the 2022 Mildenhall National Development League squad will be in action, with new signings Alex Spooner and Josh Warren donning Witches race jackets and facing 2021 NDL winners Jason Edwards and Sam Bebee, who are reunited for one match only with fellow rider from that memorable title win, Sam Hagon.
Youngster William Richardson completes the quartet for this Suffolk derby challenge match.
Mildenhall promoter Greg Palmer said: “When Chris (Louis) contacted me about bringing a team over to Foxhall Heath this Thursday we were happy to oblige, as this will give some of our lads valuable track time ahead of the forthcoming NDL season.
"Hopefully some of our supporters will be able to make the relatively short trip across the county to cheer the boys on.
"The club are looking at further possibilities to run these type of matches in second halves at our at home meetings on occasion this season and we hope to have some news on that front soon.”
Teams, Ipswich Junior Witches: Jacob Clouting, Danyon Hume, Alex Spooner, Josh Warren
Mildenhall Fen Tigers Select: Sam Bebee, Jason Edwards, Sam Hagon, William Richardson (manager Jason Gardner).