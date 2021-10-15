News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Now is the right time' for Fen Tiger to retire after high-speed crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:37 PM October 15, 2021   
Luke Ruddick of Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Mildenhall Fen Tigers rider Luke Ruddick has announced his retirement from speedway. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Mildenhall Fen Tigers rider Luke Ruddick believes “now is the right time to move on” after announcing his retirement from speedway. 

Luke Ruddick has been absent since he sustained injuries following a high-speed crash at Mildenhall’s home meeting with Leicester Lion Cubs last month. 

Ruddick, who returned to the Fen Tigers for 2021 after a three-season spell at West Row, thanked the club for their support. 

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my years in speedway and leave with some great memories, but my recent crash made me take a hard look at my future,” he said. 

“I have recently started my own business which is going well and I felt now was the right time to move on to the next part of my life.” 

Mildenhall Fen Tigers co-owner Phil Kirk said the club “fully understand” Luke’s decision to move on. 

“We would like to thank him for his performances for the club this year,” Mr Kirk said.  

“He has never given less than 100 per cent and has been a very popular and positive member of the pits.”   

Mildenhall face Kent Royals in a possible National Development League title decider on October 19. 

