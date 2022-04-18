Maximum man Edwards leads Fen Tigers on Easter parade

Mildenhall Fen Tigers got off to winning ways against a solid Poultec Select at West Row on Easter Sunday.

Jason Edwards remained unbeaten for a second week running with a 15-point maximum, but the standout performances for the Manchetts Rescue and Recovery-sponsored Tigers came from Alex Spooner and Luke Muff.

It was Spooner's first official outing as a Fen Tiger and it could scarcely have worked out better as he beat highly regarded Young GB star Harry McGurk in his opening ride.

He did likewise, after a quite brilliant pass, to Joe Thompson - another of the favoured sons in the Young Lions set-up in heat nine and completed a hat trick of wins when coming from behind again on the last bend of lap three to defeat the elder McGurk sibling in the penultimate race.

Spooner's reward was a place in the nominated riders race where a further point took his tally into double figures, with just a second ride fall being the blot on his scoresheet.

Yorkshireman Muff also had an afternoon to remember, showing his true mettle for a paid 10 points which included a race win in heat two and partnering with Sam Bebee in heats eight and 12 to deliver the two 5-1s which effectively cemented the team win.

Only an unfortunate incident where Bebee locked up when track conditions caught him out in his second ride prevented him from joining Muff on paid double figures.

Ryan Kinsley led his charges excellently and another debutant, Josh Warren, will count himself unlucky that a last-gasp pass on the line by Freddy Hodder in the reserves race and a fall when in third place in his first R/R outing in the next heat kept his total down.

Co-manager Malcolm Vasey was very satisfied, though, and said: "It was a match of many parts – the track offered some problems early on producing one or two unexpected difficulties.

"As the track normalised there were some great performances by the Fen Tigers which ultimately produced a good result and all of the home participants contributed to the success.

"Jason Edwards’ sublime 15-point maximum [for a second week running] shows few will live with him at West Row this season. Alex Spooner on his Tigers’ debut was in great form, winning races from the back in spectacular fashion.

"Luke Muff made early changes to his bike that vastly improved his impact and there were excellent performances throughout the rest of the team – seeing us home to a 12-point win against a Poultec Select side that never stopped trying.

"I feel the Fen Tigers can face their title defence confidently."

Before the first league match of the season, it's Knockout Cup action as Tigers take on Kent Royals with a place in the final at stake. The first leg is at Mildenhall Speedway on Sunday (April 24).