Mildenhall Fen Tigers conquer Kent to roar back into play-off contention

Danno Verge, Dan Thompson, Jack Kingston and Jason Edwards battle it out at Mildenhall - Credit: Derek Leader

Mildenhall Fen Tigers, proudly sponsored by Manchetts Rescue and Recovery, roared back into play-off contention with a 56-33 victory over Kent on Sunday.

On an excellent track the times were fast and the racing exciting as captain Jason Edwards enjoyed some fine battles with visiting guest Dan Thompson and Ben Morley on his way to an 18-point maximum, leaving him undefeated at West Row for 17 rides.

With Jack Kingston (paid 15) and ever-improving reserve Josh Warren (paid 13) also in fine form there was only ever going to be one result.

Unfortunately for the visitors main man Ben Morley was forced to withdraw from the meeting after a coming together with guest Adam Roynon that not only curtailed a potentially exciting race but curtailed the always popular Morley's afternoon.

Young Jason Fellows showed fine potential with three third places from the number two berth and Luke Muff, clearly struggling with a foot injury, batttled bravely for his three points.

Dan Thompson top scored for Kent with 12 points and received good back-up from the always consistent Danno Verge (9) and Morley (7) before his withdrawal.

Speaking after the meeting promoter Greg Palmer said: "This was a fine performance from the team and I thought there was some excellent racing during the afternoon.

"It was disappointing to see three Kent rider withdraw but no blame can be put on the track that rode excellently all afternoon.

"It certainly made a difference being able to start track prep yesterday with no stocks on the Saturday evening.

"We have a break now before the final push with visits to Kent and Oxford next on our radar. Alex Spooner is approaching fitness now and Ryan Kinsley is making progress towards full fitness so there is a chance we will be back to a full seven soon."

Scorers, Mildenhall 56: Jason Edwards 18 (6 rides), Jacob Fellows 3 (4), Jack Kingston 13+2 (6), Adam Roynon (guest) 7+1 (5), Josh Warren 12+1 (6), Luke Muff 3 (3).

Kent 33: Dan Thompson (guest) 12 (5 rides), Danno Verge 9 (6), Jamie Halder 0 (3), Ben Morley 7 (3), Chris Watts 5+1 (7), Connor King 0 (1).