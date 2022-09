Jason Edwards dropped two points for Mildenhall Fen Tigers at the National Development League Riders’ Championship. - Credit: Derek Leader

Two of Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ stars excelled with a former captain stealing the spotlight at this year’s National Development League Riders’ Championship (NDLRC).

Jason Edwards dropped just two points on his way to third at the NDLRC in Scunthorpe on September 25, while Jack Kingston finished seventh on his championships debut.

Edwards finished one point adrift of the champion Jordan Jenkins, who captained Mildenhall last season.

Thirteen points for Edwards put him into a run-off for second with favourite Max Clegg – with Jason unable to catch the fast-gating former NDLRC champion and having to settle for bronze.

That was a reprise indeed of Jason’s first ride where he picked up two points behind Clegg.

Edwards did battle with Jenkins in a crucial heat nine, where the Mildenhall man was up against all three of the then currently unbeaten trio.

And the Mildenhall skipper, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month, burst back into contention by beating them all.

Kingston claimed three points from his opening two heats, followed by wins in heats 11 and 13.

With Edwards needing victory in his final two outings, he delivered to finish on 13 points, meaning Jenkins had to win in heat 20 against Kingston.

But the former Fen Tiger Jenkins made no mistake to take the title.

Mildenhall await the outcome of two fixtures this weekend to see who they will face in the National Development League play-offs.

Finishing order (top 10)

Jordan Jenkins (Oxford Chargers) - 3, 3, 2, 3, 3 = 14

Max Clegg (Kent Royals) - 3, 2, 3, 2, 3 = 13

Jason Edwards (Mildenhall Fen Tigers) - 2, 2, 3, 3, 3 = 13

Lee Complin (Armadale Devils) - 2, 3, 3, 1, 2 = 11

Ben Morley (Kent Royals) - 3, 3, R, 3, 1 = 10

Dan Thompson (Leicester Lion Cubs) - 2, 2, 2, 2, 2 = 10

Jack Kingston (Mildenhall Fen Tigers - 1, 2, 3, 3, F = 9

Joe Thompson (Leicester Lion Cubs) - 3, 3, 1, 0, 2 = 9

Tom Woolley (Armadale Devils) - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3 = 7