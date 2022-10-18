Mildenhall Fen Tigers in action during a previous meeting with Leicester Lion Cubs. - Credit: Derek Leader

A history-making performance from Mildenhall Fen Tigers booked their place in a second speedway final this year.

The Fen Tigers thrashed Berwick Bullets 67-22 at West Row on October 16 to confirm a spot in the National Development League (NDL) play-off final.

All of the home riders scored double figures in the second leg triumph, their biggest home win in over 10 years.

Luke Harrison, 15, who starred in the first leg defeat, claimed a 12-point maximum against Berwick.

“This week and last week at Berwick have been a great way to get my NDL career started,” said Harrison.

“It was good to be beating some experienced and top riders at this level.”

Mildenhall will line up in a home double-header against Leicester Lion Cubs, where they will face off in a NDL play-off final first leg, 2pm, followed by the knockout cup final second leg on October 23.

The hosts will look to recover a 55-29 deficit from the first knockout cup tie.