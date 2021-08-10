Published: 8:00 AM August 10, 2021

Jordan Jenkins (red helmet) secured a dramatic last heat victory over Harry McGurk (white helmet) to help Mildenhall Fen Tigers beat Belle Vue Colts. - Credit: Derek Leader

Captain Jordan Jenkins’ dramatic last heat victory ensured Mildenhall Fen Tigers earned a narrow two-point win in the National Development League.

Jenkins pulled off the win in heat 15 in an 18-point maximum to confirm a 46-44 triumph over Belle Vue Colts at West Row on August 8.

Mildenhall were without number one rider Jason Edwards, but started brightly as Luke Ruddick and Jenkins combined for an impressive 5-1 in heat one.

With ex-Fen Tiger Connor Coles able to have up to seven rides from reserve, the hosts struggled to dominate as Jack Smith and Harry McGurk shone for Belle Vue.

But a revitalised Elliot Kelly and Luke Muff, together with support from Jenkins, Sam Bebee and Sam Hagon saw Mildenhall home.

Team manager Malcolm Vasey said: “If there is more exciting speedway than at Mildenhall just now, I’d like to know where it is!

“There was some great racing with Jordan leading the way with a wonderful performance.

“Jordan has really stepped up to the plate now and is a captain on and off the track.

“It was great to hear the cheer from our supporters as Jordan passed the line in front to secure the win.”

Mildenhall are next in league action when they visit Belle Vue for the reverse fixture on September 3 after hosting the British under 19 final on August 22.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers: 46 – Jordan Jenkins 17+1 (Maximum 6 rides), Sam Hagon 9 (6), Luke Ruddick 7+1 (5), Elliot Kelly 5+2 (5), Luke Muff 5 (4), Sam Bebee 3+2 (5) and Jason Edwards R/R.

Belle Vue Colts: 44 – Harry McGurk 12 (5), Connor Coles 11+2 (6), Jack Smith 11+1 (5), Jack Parkinson Blackburn 7+1 (4), Sam McGurk 2 (3), Paul Bowen 0 (4) and Ben Woodhull 0 (3).