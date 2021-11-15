Fen Tigers get into party spirit to toast league title triumph
- Credit: Derek Leader
Mildenhall Fen Tigers were in party mood as they toasted league success with their awards night.
The Fen Tigers held their annual presentation evening after winning the National Development League (NDL) title last month.
Captain Jordan Jenkins who shone during the 2021 campaign was named supporters’ club rider of the year, while Sam Hagon won the ‘Mr Newcomer’ Danny Ayres Memorial Shield.
Hagon also won the Graham Clark Trophy, while the youngster, Sam Bebee and Elliot Kelly claimed Neil Southam bonus points tankards.
Club co-owner Phil Kirk said: “It was a difficult start to the year, but I think they deserve it.
“It is a young team full of improvers who won our first league title since 2012, and our ambition is to go back and win it again.”
Kirk is anticipating a change in squad for the 2022 NDL season in line with possible new average team building points rules.
