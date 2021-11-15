News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fen Tigers get into party spirit to toast league title triumph

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:21 PM November 15, 2021
Mildenhall Fen Tigers National Development League winners

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers team that helped win the National Development League. - Credit: Derek Leader

Mildenhall Fen Tigers were in party mood as they toasted league success with their awards night. 

The Fen Tigers held their annual presentation evening after winning the National Development League (NDL) title last month. 

Captain Jordan Jenkins who shone during the 2021 campaign was named supporters’ club rider of the year, while Sam Hagon won the ‘Mr Newcomer’ Danny Ayres Memorial Shield. 

Jordan Jenkins with Mildenhall Fen Tigers award

Jordan Jenkins with the supporters' rider of the year award. - Credit: Derek Leader

Sam Hagon with Danny Ayres Memorial Shield

Sam Hagon pictured with the Danny Ayres Memorial Shield. - Credit: Derek Leader

Hagon also won the Graham Clark Trophy, while the youngster, Sam Bebee and Elliot Kelly claimed Neil Southam bonus points tankards. 

Club co-owner Phil Kirk said: “It was a difficult start to the year, but I think they deserve it. 

“It is a young team full of improvers who won our first league title since 2012, and our ambition is to go back and win it again.” 

Kirk is anticipating a change in squad for the 2022 NDL season in line with possible new average team building points rules. 

Speedway
Mildenhall News

