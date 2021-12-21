News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Mildenhall Fen Tigers announce line-up ahead of new season

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:30 PM December 21, 2021
Updated: 3:31 PM December 21, 2021
Josh Warren has returned to Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of the 2022 season.

Josh Warren has returned to Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of the 2022 season. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their squad for the 2022 season. 

21-year-old Sam Bebee will return to his home club where he has ridden throughout his career whilst 17-year-old Elliot Kelly will return for his third season. 

Meanwhile, Ryan Kinsley, Alex Spooner and Josh Warren have all returned to Mildenhall. 

Ryan will captain the Fen Tigers in 2022, a role he carried out successfully for the team previously in 2018. 

Ryan Kinsley has returned to Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of the 2022 season and will captain the squad.

Ryan Kinsley has returned to Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of the 2022 season and will captain the squad. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

17-year-old Elliot Kelly will return to Mildenhall Fen Tigers for his third season in 2022.

17-year-old Elliot Kelly (R) will return to Mildenhall Fen Tigers for his third season in 2022. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Two more riders, Jason Edwards and 34-year-old Luke Muff, who represented the club this year, will also return to the speedway next season. 

Speaking of Kinsely, a spokesperson said: “Ryan Kinsley needs no introduction to Fen Tigers fans being a firm crowd favourite and a star performer in the 2018 team! 

“Flyin’ Ryan has never hidden his wish to return to the Fen Tigers.  

“Although this wasn’t possible last season, we are pleased to welcome him back for 2022.” 

Jason Edwards (R) who represented the Fen Tigers this season, will return in 2022.

Jason Edwards (R) who represented the Fen Tigers this season, will return in 2022. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Alex Spooner has returned to Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of the 2022 season.

Alex Spooner has returned to Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of the 2022 season. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

34-year-old Luke Muff who represented the Fen Tigers this season, will return in 2022.

34-year-old Luke Muff who represented the Fen Tigers this season, will return in 2022. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

21-year-old Sam Bebee (R) will return to Mildenhall Fen tigers for the 2022 season where he has ridden throughout his career.

21-year-old Sam Bebee (R) will return to Mildenhall Fen tigers for the 2022 season where he has ridden throughout his career. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers


