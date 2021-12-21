Josh Warren has returned to Mildenhall Fen Tigers ahead of the 2022 season. - Credit: Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Mildenhall Fen Tigers have announced their squad for the 2022 season.

21-year-old Sam Bebee will return to his home club where he has ridden throughout his career whilst 17-year-old Elliot Kelly will return for his third season.

Meanwhile, Ryan Kinsley, Alex Spooner and Josh Warren have all returned to Mildenhall.

Ryan will captain the Fen Tigers in 2022, a role he carried out successfully for the team previously in 2018.

Two more riders, Jason Edwards and 34-year-old Luke Muff, who represented the club this year, will also return to the speedway next season.

Speaking of Kinsely, a spokesperson said: “Ryan Kinsley needs no introduction to Fen Tigers fans being a firm crowd favourite and a star performer in the 2018 team!

“Flyin’ Ryan has never hidden his wish to return to the Fen Tigers.

“Although this wasn’t possible last season, we are pleased to welcome him back for 2022.”

