Ely City Golf Clubs men's team returned from Spain as runners up for the second time in three years.

Since the competition started in 2017 Ely City have played 20 matches, winning 17 and losing just three.

This ranks Ely with the most wins in the UK in the last three years.

It's some consolation to the team who share a lot of disappointment in getting so close this year.

On Wednesday the team of Luke Ryan, Ed Webster, Neil Brosnan, Chris Nixon and James McLaughlin beat Bishop Auckland in a playoff, Neil won his match six and five, with most of the other matches finishing in a half it left James on the 18th with a 12 foot putt to secure a playoff.

James converted his putt and went on to win the playoff on the 20th hole. This took Ely into Fridays final.

On Thursday the team of James McLaughlin, Mark Smith, Neil Brosnan, Chris Nixon and Luke Ryan played an experienced team from South Staffs in the final.

Mark Smith got an early win with a comfortable five and four.

Most of the games went to the 18th and it could have gone either way.

A world class shot out of a fairway bunker on the 18th from the South Staffs no three saved a half, this meant Chris had to birdie the difficult last which he did.

With scores tied at 2-2 South Staffs announced they had won with the last match drawing to a close on the 17th.

As team captain for the past three I would like to thank all players that have always given 100 per cent and showed tremendous skill and spirit.

Everyone should be proud of what we have achieved.

James McLaughlin, Neil Brosnan, Chris Nixon, Ed Webster, Simon Cooper, Kevin Peacock, Clive Harrison, Mark Yearn, Luke Ryan,

I would also like to thank our sponsor Mark Nicholas.

